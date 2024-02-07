nfl
- SportsMike McCarthy To Skip NFL Combine For Second Consectutive YearOnce again, McCarthy is putting the focus on his coaches and schemes for next season.By Ben Mock
- SportsJohnny Manziel Apologizes To DrakeManziel said he was sorry for letting Drzzy down.By Ben Mock
- SportsAdrian Peterson Refutes Reports Of Financial Woes, Threatens LawsuitPeterson claims to be the victim of theft.By Ben Mock
- SportsChiefs Super Bowl Parade Shooting: Two Juveniles ChargedBy Ben Mock
- SportsLocal Kansas City Radio Host Named As Victim In Super Bowl Parade ShootingLisa Lopez-Galvan was 44.By Ben Mock
- SportsGunfire Ends Chiefs Super Bowl Parade, One DeadShots were heard as fans and players gathered at Union Station.By Ben Mock
- SportsTravis Kelce Says He "Crossed A Line" Yelling At Andy ReidKelce also called his behavior "unacceptable".By Ben Mock
- SportsTaylor Swift & Ice Spice Arrive At Super Bowl LVIIIKarma is the girls at the Super Bowl.By Ben Mock
- SportsNFL Not Demanding Taylor Swift Songs, Super Bowl DJ ClaimsKaskade said as long as he keeps it clean, he's free to play anything.By Ben Mock
- SportsFalcons Owner Praises Bill Belichick, Dismisses Rumors On Why He Didn't Become Head CoachArthur Blank had nothing but good things to say about the out-of-work coach.By Ben Mock
- SportsO.J. Simpson Reportedly Diagnosed With CancerSimpson has publicly denied the reports. By Ben Mock
- SportsUsher Announces Super Bowl Capsule Collab With NFLUsher is set to perform this year's halftime show.By Ben Mock