After happening in August's Minnesota Vikings vs. Tennessee Titans pre-sale game, another green sex toy was thrown onto the field during Sunday's Cleveland Brown vs. Cincinnati Bengals game.

A bizarre moment unfolded Sunday afternoon at Huntington Bank Field when a green sex toy was thrown from the southeast corner of the stadium into the Dawg Pound section. The object landed on the turf, drawing laughter from some fans and frustration from others, briefly diverting attention from the game.

The incident mirrors similar stunts at WNBA games earlier this summer. Sex toys were tossed onto courts, leading to several arrests and tighter security measures. Officials have not confirmed any direct connection between the episodes. The recurrence across leagues raises questions about whether the pranks are coordinated or simply acts of imitation.

The Dawg Pound has a history of rowdy behavior. Sunday’s disruption highlights concerns about safety and decorum inside NFL stadiums. Fans and league officials alike noted the potential dangers when objects are thrown onto the field, regardless of their nature.

For the NFL, the incident challenges of maintaining order in large venues where any moment can quickly go viral. Whether this becomes an isolated episode or the beginning of a disruptive trend remains uncertain.

Naturally, the moment would receive mass commentary on social media. Ranging from jokes to disappointment, many compared the incident between the NFL and WNBA.

"Tbh it’s not the same..a lot of people watched the WNBA to see this happen," tweets an X user. "This probably didn’t make the broadcast bc there’s already enough entertainment."

Speaking to the incident itself, another user tweeted, "The Green Dildo has moved on to a larger audience, nobody really watches the WNBA, the sky's the limit now."

Acknowledging the WNBA, an X user added, "I'm glad to see that the WNBA is finally having an impact on American culture."