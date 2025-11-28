Every Air Jordan Dropping In December 2025

December is looking like one of the biggest Jordan months of 2025. The lineup has retro pairs, new twists on classic looks, and maybe a few unexpected drops that should get collectors moving fast.

Holiday releases always bring extra hype, but this year feels different. Jordan Brand loaded the calendar with pairs that hit every lane, from nostalgic colorways to bold new concepts. Here’s a full breakdown of every Air Jordan scheduled to drop this December 2025...

Air Jordan 11 "China"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 11 "China" lands on December 1st with a premium build that matches the silhouette’s legacy. The 11 has always been associated with Jordan’s mid 90s dominance, and this regional exclusive taps into that history with a polished look.

Patent leather, clean lines, and a luxurious finish give the pair a holiday feel that fits the model’s long tradition of end-of-year releases. Jordan Brand continues to deepen its presence across Asia, and drops like this show how strong the connection has become.

Air Jordan 40 "Bordeaux"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 40 "Bordeaux" arrives on December 1st with a deep purple suede upper and a sleek performance shape. The silhouette blends modern design with subtle nods to earlier Air Jordan models, creating a look that feels new but familiar.

A dark maroon midsole anchors the shoe while the sculpted heel adds a futuristic edge. Soft lining and a quilted tongue complete the build. This colorway pushes the AJ40 forward with a clean mix of lifestyle and performance.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Elephant”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Sail/Elephant" drops on December 1st with a clean mix of sail leather and light grey panels. The elephant print Swoosh adds texture without overpowering the neutral palette. Exposed foam on the tongue and red Nike Air branding bring a retro feel.

Soft grey lining gives the shoe balance and keeps the look simple and classic. It is a heritage-driven pair that fits right into the winter lineup.

Paris Saint-Germain x Air Jordan 5 "Off Noir"

Image via Nike

The PSG x Air Jordan 5 "Off Noir" drops on December 3rd with a black leather build and ripstop panels. Pink accents sit along the shark teeth for a quiet pop, while the tongue uses a reflective grey Jumpman.

Also a lace lock and soft pink liner keep the design consistent without going over the top. The translucent outsole finishes the look with a clean glow. PSG and Jordan Brand continue to blend football culture and street style with pairs like this.

SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 "Fruits Of Our Labor"

Image via Nike

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 "Fruits Of Our Labor" releases through a special Miami release on December 4th and then globally on December 5th. The colorway reflects SoleFly founder Carlos Prieto’s family story, tying Cuba to Miami through warm orange and green tones.

The Jordan 3 has become a storytelling canvas in recent years, and this pair continues that trend with thoughtful color placement and textured materials. The design pulls from produce markets, local culture, and the idea of work shaping opportunity.

Air Jordan 14 Golf "Bordeaux"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 14 Golf NRG "Bordeaux" arrives on December 5th and brings a premium golf-ready finish to the classic 14 shape. A quilted white leather upper sits above black leather on the toe and sides. Burgundy hits land on the heel and lining, while gold branding adds a refined touch.

A spiked outsole provides grip on the course without losing the sneaker’s iconic lines. It is a sharp mix of performance and style.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha”

Image via @marcustroy

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 "Dark Mocha" releases on December 12th with a brown suede upper and a quilted tongue that carries the brand’s signature luxury touch. Minimal cage panels and darker overlays keep the tones even.

A cream midsole brings contrast and gives the shoe a worn-in, vintage look. Nike Air branding appears subtly on the heel, blending in with the palette. Soft browns and creams run across the outsole to complete the design.

Air Jordan 11 "Gamma Blue"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 11 "Gamma Blue" returns on December 13th with its original mix of black mesh and glossy black patent leather. Small hits of Gamma Blue on the Jumpman and outsole bring the signature color back into the spotlight, while yellow tongue branding adds contrast.

The padded collar and rope laces keep the classic 11 shape intact. This is one of the bolder non-OG Jordan 11 releases, and it still carries the same strong appeal. This could be the biggest release of 2025.

Air Jordan 8 "Bugs Bunny"

Image via Thats OD Soho

The Air Jordan 8 "Bugs Bunny" drops on December 20th with its familiar white leather base and black and grey overlays. Red accents highlight the straps, midsole, and heel. The classic tongue patch brings the nostalgic touch that made the 8 so recognizable in the 90s.

Cross-straps wrap the upper and lock in the design. Underfoot, a white and black sole with red and grey hits completes the classic look.

Chase B x Jordan Jumpman Jack

Image via Nike

The Chase B x Jordan Jumpman Jack is expected to release sometime in December, though an exact date has not been confirmed. The shoe uses a mix of black mesh, cream suede, and leather across the upper.