An Official Look At The Air Jordan 11 "China" Release

The Air Jordan 11 "China" drops this December as an exclusive release, delivering a special take on one of the most iconic sneaker silhouettes ever. The Air Jordan 11 carries a legacy tied to Michael Jordan’s dominant return to basketball in the mid 1990s, and each new version adds something fresh to that story.

This "China" edition leans into premium details and cultural touches to form a pair that stands out in a year filled with Air Jordan heat. The Air Jordan 11 has always been bigger than a standard basketball shoe.

Patent leather, bold shapes, and that unmistakable mid cut made it a centerpiece of Jordan’s legacy. Fans remember the playoff runs, the magazine covers, and the cultural shift that came with it. The 11 has moved far beyond the court and became a staple in lifestyle fashion, holiday releases, and worldwide sneaker lineups.

This "China" exclusive taps into that global reach. Jordan Brand has built a massive following across Asia, and special regional drops underline how deep that relationship runs. The design leans into a luxurious look that fits the Air Jordan 11’s history of elevated holiday releases.

Air Jordan 11 “China”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 11 "China" features a glossy brown patent mudguard with a smooth finish. The upper uses a woven cream textile with geometric embroidery for added depth.

Gold Jumpman logos sit on the heel, paired with stitched detailing and soft lining. White midsoles keep the classic shape intact, while a gum outsole brings a warm final touch.

Rope laces run through suede eye stays that match the upper. The pair feels luxurious without losing the original Jordan 11 DNA. Every element fits a themed release that blends heritage with new ideas.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 “China” will be released on December 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop.

Image via Nike