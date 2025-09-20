Air Jordan 11 “Rare Air” Is Ready For October

The Air Jordan 11 “Rare Air” is officially set to drop this October, with brand-new photos now out. This release offers a fresh twist on a legendary silhouette that’s been central to Jordan Brand’s legacy since the mid-90s.

Known for its mix of performance and style, the Jordan 11 has remained one of the most recognizable sneakers in basketball and streetwear culture. The design keeps the bold character of the model intact while updating it with fresh details.

The upper blends smooth leather with a glossy patent mudguard, while the shape stays true to the iconic build. “Rare Air” touches give this release a distinct identity without losing what made the Jordan 11 a classic.

The Jordan 11 has long been tied to Michael Jordan’s dominance on the court. It was the shoe he wore during the 1995–96 season, when the Bulls posted a then-record 72 wins. That connection alone makes each new release part of basketball history.

Add to that the design’s crossover into pop culture, and it’s no wonder every drop feels significant. The photos highlight the crisp leather, shiny patent overlays, and vintage cream accents that set this colorway apart. With its October release locked in, anticipation is definitely building.

Air Jordan 11 “Rare Air”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 11 “Rare Air” combines heritage and modern detail. The shoe features a clean white leather upper paired with deep blue patent leather.

Cream-colored laces and midsoles give the sneaker a vintage edge. Black lining adds contrast, while red Jumpman logos on the heels stand out. Lettering spelling “JORDAN” runs across the lace loops for a bold touch.

A translucent outsole completes the design, tying together performance and lifestyle appeal. Every detail balances freshness with nostalgia, making this release a standout addition to the Jordan 11 lineup.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Rare Air” will be released on October 20th, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $235 when they are released.

Image via Nike