Stephen Curry Wears 2 Iconic Air Jordans During Warmups

The Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" and Air Jordan 14 "Last Shot" made a surprise appearance on Steph Curry’s feet during his pregame warmup against the Jazz. Seeing Curry in two of Michael Jordan’s most storied silhouettes felt unexpected, especially at this moment in his career.

His team went on to beat Utah, but the sneakers created most of the conversation that night. Curry is closing a major chapter. Reports suggest he will leave Under Armour after a ten year run that helped define the modern performance market.

The Curry 13 now stands as the final model in that partnership. Many expected him to push the Curry Brand into its next stage with a stronger personal imprint. That future still seems possible, but the Jordan sightings complicate things in an interesting way.

The choice of these two Jordans adds another layer. The "Flu Game" and "Last Shot" represent some of the most legendary moments in basketball history. Wearing both pairs on the same night feels intentional, even if it is just admiration for the greatest ever to do it.

It sparks questions about whether Steph Curry could consider a Jordan Brand project or if he simply wanted to honor the legacy that shaped the sport. The photos provided show Curry lacing up both classics with ease, which only adds fuel to the speculation forming around his next move.

Steph Curry x Air Jordan



The Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" features a black and red leather upper with a textured mudguard and bold red accents. Also te tongue carries a bright red Jumpman above classic stitched details.

Further, the Air Jordan 14 "Last Shot" has a black leather build with sharp red hits along the midsole. Ferrari inspired elements show through the sculpted shape and shield style logo.

Both pairs use strong storytelling rooted in Jordan’s final Bulls years. Each shoe brings a mix of premium materials and clean lines. Overall, Steph Curry wearing them together creates a rare crossover between eras.