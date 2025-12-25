Who Is Clavicular? The Looksmaxxing Streamer Who Ran Over A Stalker In His Cybertruck

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 199 Views
Who Is Clavicular Streamer Looksmax Ran Over Stalker Cybertruck Viral News
Image via Instagram @clavicular0
Clavicular made headlines for a Christmas Eve Kick stream in Miami during which he ran over a stalker who jumped on his Cybertruck.

While most of the world was having a chill Christmas Eve if they celebrate last night (Wednesday, December 24), that wasn't the case for controversial streamer Clavicular. For those unaware, during a Kick stream in Miami, he ran over a stalker who had allegedly harassed him before after the man jumped on his Tesla Cybertruck.

The streamer allegedly hoped for the man's death, who was reportedly unresponsive but alive when police arrived on the scene. Police did not charge the content creator with any crimes, and it's unclear if they charged the stalker. Nevertheless, this situation has led many folks to debate whether or not this was in self-defense or if this went too far, and the streamer (real name Braden Peters) claims the former.

Clavicular also spoke with Adin Ross following his reportedly temporary ban from Kick due to what happened on his stream. Ross advised him to keep quiet, stay recording, wait for a lawyer, and be patient while everything blows over. We will see whether or not this leads to legal action, more strict online consequences, or some other form of punishment or accountability regarding either the streamer or his alleged stalker.

Was Clavicular Arrested?

According to Complex and Times Of India, Clavicular is a 20-year-old Kick streamer, content creator, and pseudo-life coach known for his "looksmaxxing" content. This is a style of content adjacent to the "manosphere" space that ranks physical attractiveness, gives advice for self-improvement, and more. Most controversially, though, Clavicular went viral for a livestream in November in which he injected his 17-year-old girlfriend with cosmetic peptides to reduce fat.

Given the nature of his content, we will see how folks react to this latest situation and whether or not it will spur more interest in this earlier work. The clips have already gone super viral online, so it seems like it's just a matter of time.

We will see when Clavicular addresses this publicly and whether or not he or his stalker will face more consequences, as police did not make an arrest. This was a far cry from the type of content he usually makes, which made for a shocking Internet moment.

