Stream Sniper Who Got Run Over By Clavicular Is Expected To Survive

The case of streamer Clavicular continues to get updates in the aftermath of a shocking Christmas Eve (Wednesday, December 24). For those unaware, during a Kick livestream in Miami that night, he ran over a stalker and stream sniper who jumped on his Tesla Cybertruck, which went wildly viral.

Now, in a clip caught by Clavicular Updates on Twitter, one of the women that the streamer was with at the time confirmed that the stream sniper did not pass away. He will reportedly survive, and it's unclear exactly what happened to him and what injuries he sustained, if any, at press time. Some folks are claiming that he simply fell to the side and that Clav ran into another car instead.

We don't have many other updates from the controversial streamer himself beyond complaining about his Kick ban and defending his actions. Perhaps the near future will hold more significant updates and reports once the holiday season starts to die down. In any case, it seems like this situation will not be as dangerous or legally challenging as it could have been.

Was Clavicular Arrested?

Police reportedly did not arrest Clavicular for this incident, although he did talk to officials on the scene. He did not receive any charges from what folks can gather online, and it seems like there might not be a follow-up in the legal sense. Still, take that with a grain of salt, as anything could happen. The streamer still hasn't been able to return to Kick, but that will probably change at some point soon in the near future.

This is not the "looksmaxxing" streamer and content creator's first controversy. Previously, he faced backlash for allegedly injecting his girlfriend with cosmetic peptides, and this situation has blown that previous debate out of the water.