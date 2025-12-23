50 Cent & Jim Jones Beef: A Brief History Of Tension

50 Cent ended the year with no shortage of beef to carry over into 2026, and the same can be said about Jim Jones. The two have had an incredibly interesting relationship that stems back to New York’s reign in the 2000s when Fif and Dipset were at the height of their careers. However, whatever camaraderie they once shared is surely out the window, and that’s been evident over the last decade, at least. Fif, whose online trolling efforts have ruffled more than a few feathers, hasn’t given Jim Jones a break.

The friction has been developing for several years at this point, but this year, it’s been a recurring headline in the hip-hop media cycle and perhaps one of the most notable beefs to have occurred. The chances of it turning into something where two vet trade diss songs seems highly unlikely as the lion’s share of sh*t talking has occurred via social media. So, whether it’s linking up with Cam’ron, exposing the Let’s Rap About It podcast’s alleged debt to the studio landlord, or featuring footage of Jones and Diddy together before Puff’s arrest, 50 Cent has worked overtime to try and get under Jim Jones’ skin. But below, we’ll be exploring the brief history of how things ultimately hit the fan between the two.

Early Friction: G-Unit, Dipset, And Opportunistic Alliances

The earliest fault lines appeared during the mid-2000s, when G-Unit and Dipset were two of New York’s most visible forces. In 2007, 50 Cent openly feuded with Cam’ron, criticizing Dipset’s affiliation with Koch Records and questioning their commercial relevance. Amid that tension, Jim Jones and Juelz Santana appeared onstage with 50 at a concert.

At the time, the moment was widely viewed as a betrayal within Dipset. Years later, 50 openly admitted the move was calculated. In a 2024 interview, he revealed that he intentionally pulled Jones into the performance to destabilize Cam’ron’s position. Jones has since minimized the incident, but it crystallized a recurring theme: in 50’s world, alliances are temporary tools.

The Social Media Era: The Digital Skirmish

Even a decade after that whole incident, the two remained rather cordial, even if there was a bit of online friction. Jim Jones posted a video on Instagram showing himself weightlifting in the gym, challenging 50 Cent to a competition. Dismissing Jim Jones, 50 Cent quickly responded on Instagram, writing, “He don’t want none of this,” paired with workout photos of his own. It was a light-hearted exchange. In a 2018 interview with HotNewHipHop, Jones revealed that they have a “great relationship.”

However, things quickly turned bitter between the two. Fif continued heckling Jim Jones to the point where the Dipset rapper proposed settling the score in a boxing ring. Nothing really came out of that challenge but 50 and Jim continued throwing petty shots at each other.

An Escalation Of Beef & Tekashi 6ix9ne Trial

Among the new generation of artists, Jim Jones and 50 Cent both shared ties to Tekashi 6ix9ine in his ascension to stardom. During 6ix9ine’s federal RICO trial, he testified that Jim Jones, whom he described as a “retired rapper,” was a member of the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods. The prosecutors also played a recorded phone call where Jim Jones and Mel Murda discussed 6ix9ine, and calling for someone to “violate shorty”–a comment that was interpreted as some sort of authorization to commit a violent act against Tekashi.

Of course, as this quickly went viral, 50 Cent chimed in. And while he found all of this to be wildly funny, he also made some pretty major accusations, namely suggesting that Jones may have cooperated with authorities. In subsequent interviews, Jim Jones addressed their beef and fired back over claims that he was an informant in any capacity, and that particular claim from 50 created the type of tension that’s difficult to simply laugh off. “You have to watch out for these so call real ones thts routing for rats to come home and And wanna see real n*ghas go to jail. Any n*gha th needs to try n tarnish another mans name for personal gain has to b a hoe why else would he have my d*ck so far down his throat lol 😂 pause,” Jones later wrote on an Instagram post.

Mixtape Pioneers & Airport Scraps

Though things were rather calm between them in subsequent years after the trial, the topic of Dipset vs. G-Unit’s mixtape reign became widely debated. Jim Jones, in particular, suggested that Dipset “started the mixtape movement. “We put the Dipset mixtape out first before G-Unit put their mixtape out. Now go Google it,” he said. Fif didn’t necessarily feel offended but he did call out Jones, writing, “he lying. LOL.” Fast forward a year later, 50 Cent continued to troll Jim Jones after Jones went viral for an airport brawl.

2025: Lingering Shade Reaches Boiling Point

The tension between the two remained under the radar until December 2024, when 50 Cent appeared on Cam’ron’s You’re Welcome network. The two artists patched out whatever differences they had in the past, yet it seemed to return to the underlying theme in 50 Cent’s approach to beef: alliances are leveraged for war. It’s here where 50 Cent and Cam’ron discussed the moment where Jim Jones joined Fif on stage in the 2000s. Though the two laughed it off, it turned into a moment where two of Jim Jones’ current foes began piling on, and Jones made it clear that his decision to join Fif on stage was because he didn’t feel Cam’ron was steering his career on the right path.

It didn’t take long for 50 to fire back by resurfacing allegations of snitching while referencing the Nine Trey RICO case. Jones broke his silence shortly after, and once again, denied that he ever cooperated with the law while calling for Mel Matrix’s freedom.

The two continued to sling mud at each other in various capacities. 50 went off on Jones during a Breakfast Club interview while Jones previewed a potential diss track against the GRODT MC. Eventually, Cam and 50 Cent’s relationship seemed to grow stronger as they performed together, and Jim Jones started poking at Tony Yayo.