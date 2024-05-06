50 Cent Has Jokes For Jim Jones After His Airport Brawl: "Stop Thinking Sh*t Sweet!"

2024 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 6: 50 Cent performs during 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

50's already getting on Jim Jones.

50 Cent had jokes for Jim Jones after the Dipset rapper was involved in a brawl at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport over the weekend. In a post on Instagram, Sunday, 50 shared a clip of a 78-year-old boxer training for a fight with the caption: “Yo the old man from the airport said he gonna see you jimmy. Stop thinking sh*t Sweet! LOL.”

"This the random GTA opp that be popping off when you walk too close," one fan joked in the comments section. In addition to plenty of laughs, many of 50's followers asked him to comment on Kendrick Lamar's latest diss tracks for Drake, "Meek The Grahams" and "Not Like Us." "You caught up with Kendrick joints yet?" one fan asked. Another wrote: "yo 50 y u not talking bout the Kendrick track?"

Read More: Jim Jones Fights Off Two Men During Airport Brawl: Watch

50 Cent Speaks At NFTE Entrepreneurial Spirits Award Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends the NFTE 2024 Entrepreneurial Spirits Award Gala at Guastavino's on May 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

TMZ published video of the altercation on Saturday, showing Jones fighting off two men while on an escalator. In the clip, they all throw hands before security eventually steps in to break things up. He told the outlet in a statement: "I was minding my business and defended myself. They got what they were looking for." He further confirmed to his fans that he's okay in a since-deleted post on Instagram. “To all my family I am good love yal way to many calls n text to reply to God is good," he said. "I’m aight, I gotta get dressed for this party, man. I’ll be right with y’all. Promise you, promise you: I’m aight.”

50 Cent Trolls Jim Jones

Check out 50's post regarding Jim Jones above. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Jim Jones Addresses Wild Airport Brawl, Confirms He's Okay

[Via]

Cole Blake
