Jim Jones Fights Off Two Men During Airport Brawl: Watch

Jim Jones was involved in a brawl at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport as seen in a video published by TMZ on Saturday night. In the clip, he fights off two different men at the same time while at the bottom of an escalator. "It's two of them against me!" he shouts as security separates them. It's unclear what prompted the fight. When the outlet reached out to Jones for comment, he explained: "I was minding my business and defended myself. They got what they were looking for."

Fans on Twitter reacted to the clip as it began going viral online. "Meanwhile, Jim Jones is basically giving dudes fisherman suplexes on an escalator at the airport while fighting 2 v 1. Hip hop is on FIRE right now," one user wrote, seemingly referencing Drake and Kendrick Lamar's ongoing feud. Another wrote: "Just seen a vid of Jim Jones wrecking two old men on an escalator at a airport. What a wild weekend for rap."

Jim Jones Performs At Fat Joe & Friends Concert

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 02: Jim Jones attends Fat Joe & Friends In Concert at The Apollo Theater on April 02, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Jones has made headlines at several points this year. Back he March, he got attention for dissing Diddy with his On The Radar freestyle. He rapped at one point: "I seen you rap b*tches and rap n****s inside that n***a's house. Now, you acting different. I should air you n****s out." The remarks came after several alleged victims of the Bad Boy mogul came forward with stories of abuse. Diddy has maintained his innocence throughout the process. More recently, Jones celebrated his partner, Chrissy Lampkin's birthday.

Jim Jones Involved In Airport Fight

Check out TMZ's clip of Jones' airport brawl above. No further details about the incident are available. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jones and the fallout from the fight on HotNewHipHop.

