Jim Jones Fights Off Two Men During Airport Brawl: Watch

BYCole Blake706 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Hot 97 Summer Jam 2024 Announcement Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 18: Jim Jones attends the Hot 97 Summer Jam 2024 Announcement Party on March 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Jim Jones says he was just minding his business.

Jim Jones was involved in a brawl at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport as seen in a video published by TMZ on Saturday night. In the clip, he fights off two different men at the same time while at the bottom of an escalator. "It's two of them against me!" he shouts as security separates them. It's unclear what prompted the fight. When the outlet reached out to Jones for comment, he explained: "I was minding my business and defended myself. They got what they were looking for."

Fans on Twitter reacted to the clip as it began going viral online. "Meanwhile, Jim Jones is basically giving dudes fisherman suplexes on an escalator at the airport while fighting 2 v 1. Hip hop is on FIRE right now," one user wrote, seemingly referencing Drake and Kendrick Lamar's ongoing feud. Another wrote: "Just seen a vid of Jim Jones wrecking two old men on an escalator at a airport. What a wild weekend for rap."

Read More: Jim Jones Celebrates Chrissy Lampkin's Birthday, Fans Want To Know Why They Aren't Married

Jim Jones Performs At Fat Joe & Friends Concert

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 02: Jim Jones attends Fat Joe & Friends In Concert at The Apollo Theater on April 02, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Jones has made headlines at several points this year. Back he March, he got attention for dissing Diddy with his On The Radar freestyle. He rapped at one point: "I seen you rap b*tches and rap n****s inside that n***a's house. Now, you acting different. I should air you n****s out." The remarks came after several alleged victims of the Bad Boy mogul came forward with stories of abuse. Diddy has maintained his innocence throughout the process. More recently, Jones celebrated his partner, Chrissy Lampkin's birthday.

Jim Jones Involved In Airport Fight

Check out TMZ's clip of Jones' airport brawl above. No further details about the incident are available. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jones and the fallout from the fight on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Jim Jones Seemingly Shades Diddy In New "On The Radar" Freestyle

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Big Homiie G Listening Dinner With Special Guest YTB FattMusicJim Jones Seemingly Shades Diddy In New "On The Radar" Freestyle6.0K
Juelz Santana #freesantana Listening PartyMusicChrissy Lampkin Net Worth 2023: Unveiling The Wealth Of The LLHNY Star5.6K
D'usse Palooza - Brooklyn, NYMusicJim Jones & Chrissy Lampkin Relationship Timeline45.3K
DMX Featuring N.O.R.E., Jim Jones, Jadakiss &amp; Friends With DJ Scram Jones In Concert - New York, New YorkMusicJim Jones Challenges Rappers Of His Era To $100,000 Battle2.4K