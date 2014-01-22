The Bronx born and Harlem raised rapper is a founding member of the hip hop collective The Diplomats, who are also known as Dipset. He hit the scene alongside Cam’ron, Freekey Zekey and Juelz Santana in 1997. The group made their first commercial appearance on Cam’ron’s album, S.D.E., which was released in 2000. The Diplomats went on to release a myriad of mixtapes and two studio albums. In 2004, Jones released his debut solo album, On My Way To Church. One of Jones‘ most successful singles is “We Fly High”, which derived from his third album, Hustler’s P.O.M.E. (Product of My Environment). The track reached number five on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified platinum. He has collaborated with Ron Browz, Twista and NOE. Jones is also a reality TV star for being featured in VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop”. He now stars in his own reality TV show, “Chrissy & Mr. Jones”, with his fiancee Chrissy Lampkin.