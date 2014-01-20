Along with the many other big Chicago hip-hop names is the fastest rapper in the world: Twista. Known for his speedy, Chopper-style raps, Twista is literally the fastest rapper in the world according to Guinness World Records. He began his career in 1992 and has since released eight studio-albums and one EP. His four albums released from 2004-2009 all reached the top 10 of the US Billboard chart, and ‘Kamikaze’ reached the top spot, as did its’ hit single “Slow Jamz”. Over the course of his career, he has collaborated with artists such as Jamie Foxx, Kanye West, R. Kelly, Faith Evans, Trey Songz, Pitbull, Mariah Carey, Pharell, Akon, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Memphis Bleek, Damon Dash, Trick Daddy, Beanie Sigel, Pimp C, DJ Drama, Mike Jones, The Alchemist, DJ Khaled, Tech N9ne, Bobby V, Lil Scrappy, Jay-Z, Lil’ Kim, Too Short, Usher, Mobb Deep, Cam’ron, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Bun B, Chamillionaire, Future, Killer Mike, Joe Budden, and Lady Gaga, among others. His extensive list of collaborations echoes what Twista can do with a verse. He released the EP ‘Back to the Basics’ at the end of 2013. Expect his ninth studio-album ‘The Dark Horse’ to drop in 2014.