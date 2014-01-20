Grammy-award winning recording artist Pitbull is one of today’s household names among the music industry worldwide. Since beginning his career in 2001, Pitbull has released seven studio albums. His albums have features several hit singles such as “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)” and “Hotel Room Service”, both of which came off of his 2009 album ‘Rebelution’. Over the course of his career, he has collaborated with Lil Jon, Fat Joe, Pretty Ricky, Jim Jones, Lloyd, Akon, T-Pain, Chris Brown, Shakira, Christina Aguilera, Kesha, DJ Khaled, Twista, Ying Yang Twins, Cypress Hill, LMFAO, Usher, Ray J, Jennifer Lopez, Shaggy, Timbaland, and Flo Rida among countless others. In 2013, Pitbull’s track “Welcome To Dade County” featured lines clearly intended as disses at Lil Wayne regarding the latter’s rant about the Miami Heat. After a brief back-and-forth on Twitter, Pitbull stated that he meant no disrespect. In late 2013, he released the EP to his seventh album, Global Warming: Meltdown. He has yet to announce upcoming plans, so do not expect a new Pitbull project in the near future.