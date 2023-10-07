Pitbull Returns After A Four-Year Hiatus With “Trackhouse”

One of the biggest artists in the world is back after quite a long break. He is one of the most influential singers in the Latin music space. Whether you love or hate him, you cannot deny he has been a force ever since he began making hits back in the mid-2000s. That artist is Pitbull and he is back after a four-year gap between his last album, Libertad 548.

Mr. Worldwide's newest effort, Trackhouse, is out now on all of your favorite streaming platforms. Pitbull began the rollout for this project back in early March with the song, "Mami." From that point on, he put out six more lead singles. In fact, some were released up until the LP's release date on October 6.

Listen To Trackhouse From Pitbull

It is a little disappointing when artists drop half of their album before it comes out. However, Pitbull is known to release plenty of singles, so it is no surprise. On Trackhouse, you will find a handful of features. Frequent collaborators Lil Jon and T-Pain are in the mix. Others include El Micha, Elvis Crespo, Nile Rodgers, and more. It is an easy breezy 14-track 38-minute long listen. Give it a try with the links above.

What are your initial thoughts on Pitbull's brand new album, Trackhouse? Is Pitbull the king of Latin pop music or has someone else dethroned him? Which tracks are you enjoying so far on this project? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Pitbull, as well as all of the hottest album releases.

Trackhouse Tracklist:

Lit In The City with T-Pain, El Micha JUMPIN with Lil Jon Suave with Elvis Crespo Let's Take A Shot with Vikina Me Pone Mal with Omar Courtz Freak 54 (Freak Out) with Nile Rodgers Pata Sucia Roof On Fire Café Con Leche It Takes 3 Mami Bandolero with Gipsy Kings La Fiesta Can't Stop Us Now with Zac Brown

