Lil Yachty Drops By For His “On The Radar Freestyle”

Lil Yachty's run in 2023 has been one of the most fun and incredible moments in hip-hop. It is really hard to picture anyone else who is over him right now. The consistency, but also the quality of the output the Georgia artist has been giving us cannot be ignored. One of the most shining examples was his recent surprise track with J. Cole. "The Secret Recipe" sees Yachty rapping like his life depends on it with Cole coming in the second to deliver another great verse.

What also has to be said about Yachty has been his willingness to try new beats and instrumentals. The aforementioned track featured an Alchemist-like production. His genre-straddling record Let's Start Here. featured many different genres. Again, on top of that, his performances have been animated, and colorful. Also, when he is rapping, he is going all out. That is the case here with his "On The Radar Freestyle."

Listen To Lil Yachty's "On The Radar Freestyle"

Recently, Drake and Central Cee hopped on the show to bring an electric and viral performance. Yachty is looking to do the same with his version. His is only about two minutes and 50 seconds long. However, he brings nice flows and funny bars across the runtime. Currently, it is only available on YouTube and SoundCloud.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new "On The Radar Freestyle" from Lil Yachty? Is this the best performance you have heard for On The Radar? Has Lil Yachty dominated 2023 or is it another artist?

Quotable Lyrics:

It's the bank breaker (Yeah)

It's the Rolls skrrter, b**** tipper, drank sipper

Yeah, it's the Balenci' bandit, f*** n****s can't stand it

Caught a bad h* in transit

Quick blue and red like I studied at Kanas

Hit every bad h* on state campus (Yeah)

