Drake’s New Song “Fear Of Heights” Features Numerous References To Rihanna

Late last night Drake dropped his highly anticipated new album For All The Dogs and fans are spending a lot of time dissecting it. There are stacks and stacks of talented collaborators on board for the project. J. Cole, 21 Savage, SZA, Bad Bunny, Sexyy Red, Lil Yachty, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Chief Keef, Yeat, and Teezo Touchdown are the credited featured and there's even more talent involved behind the scenes. But people are also talking about multiple artists who don't even appear on the album, as they allegedly get dissed in the lyrics.

One of the biggest reported disses Drake threw out is at Rihanna on the song "Fear Of Heights." It comes pretty early on the album and the very first verse is littered with some not-so-subtle references to Drizzy's former collaborator. The most obvious and direct is his repeated use of the word Anti, which is the title of Rihanna's critically acclaimed 2016 album. But throughout the verse, he makes reference to the pair's past together. They've allegedly dated at numerous points from 2009 all the way up to 2018. Now, Rihanna has two children with another rapper, A$AP Rocky, who seemingly also gets referenced in the verse. Check out the entire song below.

Drake Making Rihanna References In New Song

Another high-profile artist who might have been dissed is The Weeknd, though fans are still divided. Drake does call him out by name and draw direct comparisons to his old rival PARTYNEXTDOOR, so it's certainly possible. Other fans think it's more of a statement on who Drizzy's realest fans are.

J. Cole makes an appearance on the album's song "First Person Shooter." During his verse on the song, he takes some shots at NBA Youngboy. It didn't take Youngboy long to respond to the shots he fired, responding before most people had even heard the song. What do you think of Drake's shots at Rihanna on his new song "Fear Of Heights"? Let us know in the comment section below.

