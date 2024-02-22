Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
- Music2Pac's Handwritten Lyrics To "Throw Ya Handz Up" Up For AuctionThe lyrics come from one of his famed songwriting notebooks. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSZA, Isaiah Rashad, And More React To ScHoolboy Q Playing His New Album For Jay-ZSchoolboy Q's Top Dawg contemporaries had the jokes ready. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNicki Minaj Becomes The First Female Rapper To Hit 1 Billion Streams In 2024It's yet another major streaming achievement for Nicki.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMeek Mill Announces New Music As Diddy Lawsuit Rumors SwirlFans suspect he may be trying to distract from the lawsuit news. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicGloRilla Claims That Lil Uzi Vert Is Her CousinSome fans don't believe her claim that they're related. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKanye West Claims He's Changing His Instagram To "Ye"West wants his verified Instagram account to reflect his new name. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicFrench Montana Accused Of Selling Fraudulent Vinyls To Boost Album SalesFans are trying to explain his impressive 44k in pure sales this week. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicFrench Montana's "Mac & Cheese 5" Set For Top 10 DebutFans have some questions about the numbers the album is doing. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKanye West's Old Comments About Meek Mill Re-Emerge Following New Diddy LawsuitFans think Kanye might have known something before everyone else. By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsTyreek Hill Accused Of Breaking A Woman's Leg In New LawsuitHill was reportedly upset after she held her own at football drills against him. By Lavender Alexandria
- CrimeStevie J Responds To Claims From Newest Diddy LawsuitHe claims he couldn't be the man in a screenshot included in the lawsuit. By Lavender Alexandria
- BeefDruski Says He's Skipping The Super Bowl in New Orleans to Avoid Seeing BirdmanFans can't be completely sure if he's joking or not.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNicki Minaj And Husband Sued For Alleged Backstage Assault, X-Rays Included In EvidenceMinaj has yet to respond to the lawsuit spawning from a 2019 incident. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTaylor Swift Leaves Australia After Her Dad Is Accused Of Assaulting PhotographerShe's headed to Singapore for the next shows on her Eras Tour.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicFat Joe Secures His Own Pair Of The Donald Trump ShoesHe insists that he's not a fan of the former president and just wanted the shoes. By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsArmand Hammer Team Up With Benjamin Booker On Lengthy New Track "Doves"The track was added to a new deluxe edition of "We Buy Diabetic Test Strips."By Lavender Alexandria
- MoviesTI Reveals He Almost Got Fired From "ATL" In His Third Day On SetHe opens up on the conversation that led him to take the role more seriously.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Durk Doubles Down On Criticism Of XXLHe brought some signs with him to a recent show in Cleveland. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBenny The Butcher Claims To Have Turned Down A Meeting With Donald TrumpBenny made some comments in support of the former president last year. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDrake Shares Throwback Pictures On Instagram, Calls Playboi Carti's Filter RacistDrake seemed upset that Carti's filter had trouble recognizing darker skin tones.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicUsher Shares Hilarious Video From His HoneymoomHis cannonball may have disturbed his new wife's peaceful retreat. By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsMariah The Scientist Reacts To Fan Quoting Leaked Young Thug Jail VideoShe doesn't seem too bothered by the jokes fans are cracking. By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsSaint West Walks Out With Lionel Messi At MLS GameThe young soccer fan got the chance of a lifetime. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDJ Khaled Keeps His New Shoes Clean By Having His Security Carry HimThe video reminded fans of another viral moment from Jack Harlow.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTravis Scott Throws The First Pitch At His New Cacti Park Baseball StadiumThe stadium played host to a spring training game over the weekend. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicRihanna Lets Fans Into Her Car To Pose For Pics In ItalyThe move has fans online nervous on the singer's behalf. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBaby Keem Teases His Upcoming New AlbumThe album doesn't have an official release date yet.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSiR Apologizes For Misogynistic Tweet About Kai Cenat StreamSiR deleted his original tweet after fans criticized his language. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBenzino Claims To Be "The Eminem Slayer" After Their Recent BeefHe made the comments despite many claiming he lost their beef. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMase Tells A Story About Being Scammed By A Former Business ManagerMase wouldn't name any names while telling the story By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicEminem Fans React To The Rapper Still Using A BlackberryIt just makes too much sense that Em would still use a Blackberry.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKanye West Claims He's From Mars And Gives NSFW Answer About His Favorite MealIt's the newest bizarre interview from West. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKanye West And Tucker Carlson Interview Leaker Gets Indicted On 14 ChargesThe charges reportedly relate to his leaking of the unaired clips.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicPlayboi Carti Confronted By Fan Pleading For New MusicCarti is surprisingly cool with the entire interaction. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMeek Mill Laments The Decline Of Music Festival LineupsHe didn't call out any particular festivals in the tweet. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKid Cudi Blames His Late Album Release On His LabelHe claims the label was late uploading the project. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKanye West Named As Antisemitic Influence In Columbia University Discrimination LawsuitStudents were reportedly discussing theories West spread.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureRubi Rose Shows Off Her Incredible Flexibility In New VideosThe clip had fans wondering if they could get that flexible. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSolange Almost Worked With Katt Williams On "A Seat At The Table"He would have joined an already stacked list of collaborators.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Baby Hands Out $100 Bills At Popeyes While Getting FoodThis isn't the first time Baby has been generous to fast-food employees.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKid Cudi Announces World Tour With Support From Pusha T And Jaden SmithCudi is taking his new album on tour, though fans don't know exactly when yet.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDame Dash Will Have To Sell His Remaining Roc-A-Fella Records Shares To Pay Off DebtHe needs to pay a major debt from a 2022 lawsuit. By Lavender Alexandria