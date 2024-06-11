Keyshia Ka’oir Defends Gucci Mane After Fans Make Disrespectful Assumptions About Enchanting’s Passing

TwoGether Land
DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 25: Keyshia Kaoir Backstage during TwoGether Land Festival at Fair Park on May 25, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
She didn't hold anything back in her comment under Gucci's tribute to the late rapper.

Overnight, rumors began to swirl that something had happened to rapper and singer Enchanting. That led to a massive outpouring of support from her fans even as it wasn't clear what specifically was going on. Many of those details still aren't known, but the bad news is already making the rounds. Multiple sources close to Enchanting have confirmed that she tragically passes away at the age of 26. That led to even more tributes from fans and artists, including Gucci Mane.

Gucci's tribute is no surprise as he signed Enchanting to his 1017 label. He took to Instagram to share a picture of the multi-talented artist to honor her life and artistry. "So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant" he captioned the post. While it is a touching tribute, fans overtook the comment section with disrespectful debating. They argued over why so many of the artists Gucci signs seem to end up either dying or going to jail. It's something that his wife Keyshia Ka'oir didn't appreciate and she made it very clear with a comment calling out the fans making disrespectful remarks. Check out what she had to say below.

Keyshia Ka'Oir Stands Up For Gucci Mane And His Label

In her comment, Keyshia didn't hold anything back. "Leave my husband alone! He signs these artist to help them & give them a better life! I wish it wasn’t like this ! Chant we love you baby girl ! RIH 😓" it reads. The comment itself has already racked up more than 7k likes in less than two hours, proving that many fans agree.

What do you think of Keyshia Ka'Oir's comment defending Gucci Mane against fan allegations that bad things happen to every artist he signs? Do you think some of the fans have a point even if they chose the wrong time to bring it up? Let us know in the comment section below.

