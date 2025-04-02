DDG Stirs Up Debate After Sharing Sonogram Of "Halo's Little Brother"

DDG seems to have gotten in on the April Fool's Day fun this year, but some either don't find it funny or aren't catching on. The Pontiac, Michigan rapper and content creator hopped on X (Twitter) to share an image of a sonogram. He captioned the post "halo's little brother otw🥲❤️." Of course, Halo is his only child that he shares with fellow musician, Halle Bailey. However, The Shade Room did some investigating, and they discovered that this image the streamer used was actually from a 2020 article. The Global Action Plan Organization used it to discuss the correlation between pregnancy and air pollution.

As we mentioned, DDG has stirred up a bevy of different emotions and reactions for this prank. "You are Halo’s little brother," one user snarked. "Did we all forget what day today is?😭" another pointed out. One more mentioned that, "He did this last time and she was really pregnant!!" That is in fact true. Two years ago yesterday, he posted another sonogram with the caption, "can’t wait to be your dad😭😭❤️" However, with this being ripped from another article, we highly doubt he's being serious at all.

When Did DDG & Halle Bailey Have Their Child?

DDG and Halle Bailey are obviously not in the same spot they once were 24 months ago. They are currently split and doing their best to co-parent. It definitely hasn't been easy, especially on the rapper's side. He's made some critical claims about Halle not allowing him to see their 1-year-old baby boy. In fact, he even went as far as to say that the "nanny" was seeing him more than he was.