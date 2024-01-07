Halle Bailey & DDG Welcome Baby Boy, Halo

Halle Bailey has announced that she and DDG have welcomed their first child together, a son, Halo. Prior to Saturday night, Bailey never confirmed she was pregnant. She made the announcement on Instagram while sharing a photo of herself holding her infant's hand.

"Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son..," Bailey began in the caption. "Welcome to the world my halo the world is desperate to know you."

Halle Bailey & DDG Attend Clippers-Warriors Game

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Halle Bailey (R) and boyfriend DDG attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on December 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Fans shared plenty of supportive messages in the comments section of the post. One user replied: "Announce it on your own terms!!! I love this and yes folks are desperate af!!! Congratulations beautiful!" Another commented: "Awwww congratulations! Welcome to the world baby Halo!" Many celebrities were among them as well. Nick Minaj wrote: "Welcome to earth, Halo. We’ve been expecting you. Congrats, mama!" Tinashe added: "Welcome to the world baby Halo." Other celebrities to react include Kylie Jenner, JT, Gabrielle Union, and more. Check out the full post on Instagram below.

Halle Bailey Welcomes Her Son, Halo

Bailey and DDG have been dating for almost two years, after going Instagram official in March 2022. In September, she said that their "love" is serving as an inspiration for her upcoming debut solo EP. "You know, you have puppy love experiences, you think that’s love. But this is my first deep, deep, real love," she said at the time. "This has been a really beautiful transformative time for me. I have all this new material to write about." Be on the lookout for further updates on Halle Bailey and DDG's son on HotNewHipHop.

