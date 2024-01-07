halle bailey
- RelationshipsDDG Opens Up On Hiding Halle Bailey's Pregnancy From FansHe also revealed how they made the decision to have a child together. By Lavender Alexandria
- GossipDDG Might've Shaded Halle Bailey's Parenting With Twitter Like, Fans Theorize"Men care about the upbringing of children more than women do," the tweet that the Michigan native liked reads.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChloe Bailey Shares Pics Of Her Stunning Grammys Pre-Show OutfitBailey is no stranger to stunning fit pics.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureHalle Bailey Reveals Photoshopped Pregnancy Pictures Hiding Her BellyThe R&B star is showing us how her social media posts bamboozled fans into thinking that she wasn't pregnant, although they still cracked the code.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChloe X Halle Shine As Pandora Ambassadors, Spreading Love Beyond Valentine's DayThe two sisters are raking in the brand ambassadorships. By Tallie Spencer
- RelationshipsChloe Bailey Recalls Helping Halle’s Pregnancy Be The “Best Kept Secret Ever”Chloe Bailey says helping Halle keep her pregnancy private was easy because she already keeps "all her other secrets."By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsDDG & Rubi Rose: Looking Back At Their Relationship TimelineIt seems both artists have moved on completely. By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureHalle Bailey's Baby Bump Didn't Stop Her From Throwing It Back With Chloe: WatchAfter protecting her peace while carrying baby Halo, Halle's now happily sharing her pregnancy journey with fans.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsHalle Bailey Continues Post-Pregnancy IG Streak With Underwater Belly ShootNow that the R&B crooner and her boo DDG dropped the secrecy act, we're loving the wholesome content around their little one.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsHalle Bailey Shares Post-Pregnancy Body PictureThe singer and actress wants to get back into her workout routine soon to focus on her goal, but she's allowing herself to heal up first.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsHalle Bailey & DDG Hoped To "Protect" Son By Keeping Pregnancy Secret: ReportThe reason Halle Bailey and DDG worked so hard to keep the pregnancy secret may have been revealed. By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsDDG And Halle Bailey Create An Instagram For Their Newborn Son HaloWould you make an IG account for your newborn? By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsDDG Reflects On He & Halle Bailey Becoming Parents, Jokes About Difficulty Keeping It SecretDDG says fans should pursue careers as detectives for figuring out Halle Bailey's pregnancy. By Cole Blake
- MusicDDG Claims Ignorance Over "Halo" Bar In His Freestyle Referencing His SonApparently, the rapper didn't remember spitting about his newborn child on his latest verse, and fans will be very quick to correct him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsHalle Bailey & DDG Welcome Baby Boy, HaloHalle Bailey is officially a mother.By Cole Blake