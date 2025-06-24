There's been no shortage of drama in the world of DDG and Halle Bailey lately. In May of this year, the Little Mermaid star was granted a restraining order against the rapper-turned-streamer after accusing him of abuse. She alleged that he violently attacked her while picking up their son Halo in January. Allegedly, this left her with bruises and a chipped front tooth. He denies these allegations.

Not long after that, DDG filed an emergency motion in an attempt to prevent Bailey from leaving the country with the child to film a movie this summer. He also requested a restraining order of his own against the actress. Reportedly, he was granted a restraining order, but Bailey maintains temporary sole physical and legal custody of Halo.

According to Billboard, DDG has now asked a judge for permission to visit Halo in Italy later this month. He proposed doing so with his mother's supervision.

DDG & Halle Bailey Drama

(L-R) Halle Bailey and DDG attend the 2024 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Jeremy Lane, a lawyer for Bailey, said that he would be okay with the visits under one condition. This is that a professional monitor would supervise them instead of his mother. He alleged that DDG's mother, Tonya-Yvette Granberry, has a history of "enabling" him along with his allegedly abusive behavior.

As for what the judge thought about all of this, she said she thinks the request is “reasonable.” She would, however, require a professional monitor. She added that if the visits end up being permitted, she would place an order prohibiting DDG from posting about Halo on social media in the timeframe of the visits.