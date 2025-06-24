DDG Seeks Permission To Visit Son In Italy Amid Halle Bailey Custody Dispute

BY Caroline Fisher 648 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DDG Seeks Permission Visit Son Italy Gossip News
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 29: DDG attends the Los Angeles premiere of Starz series "BMF" Season 3 at Hollywood Athletic Club on February 29, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/FilmMagic)
Halle Bailey was granted a restraining order against DDG last month after accusing him of domestic violence.

There's been no shortage of drama in the world of DDG and Halle Bailey lately. In May of this year, the Little Mermaid star was granted a restraining order against the rapper-turned-streamer after accusing him of abuse. She alleged that he violently attacked her while picking up their son Halo in January. Allegedly, this left her with bruises and a chipped front tooth. He denies these allegations.

Not long after that, DDG filed an emergency motion in an attempt to prevent Bailey from leaving the country with the child to film a movie this summer. He also requested a restraining order of his own against the actress. Reportedly, he was granted a restraining order, but Bailey maintains temporary sole physical and legal custody of Halo.

According to Billboard, DDG has now asked a judge for permission to visit Halo in Italy later this month. He proposed doing so with his mother's supervision.

Read More: DDG Meets A Chloe Bailey Lookalike At "Streamer Prom" Event

DDG & Halle Bailey Drama
2024 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective - Arrivals
(L-R) Halle Bailey and DDG attend the 2024 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Jeremy Lane, a lawyer for Bailey, said that he would be okay with the visits under one condition. This is that a professional monitor would supervise them instead of his mother. He alleged that DDG's mother, Tonya-Yvette Granberry, has a history of "enabling" him along with his allegedly abusive behavior.

As for what the judge thought about all of this, she said she thinks the request is “reasonable.” She would, however, require a professional monitor. She added that if the visits end up being permitted, she would place an order prohibiting DDG from posting about Halo on social media in the timeframe of the visits.

For now, the attorneys are looking into professional monitors and whether or not there are any available in Rome later this month. They're expected to appear in court again on June 26 to continue discussing the matter.

Read More: DDG Fires Back At Criticism For Father’s Day Post Amid Halle Bailey Custody Battle

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Adin Ross DDG Lawyers Halle Bailey Hip Hop News Pop Culture Adin Ross Reveals He Put DDG In Touch With His Lawyers Amid Halle Bailey Custody Battle 1060
Halle Bailey DDG Pop Culture Halle Bailey's Restraining Order Against DDG, Explained 4.2K
2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Pop Culture Halle Bailey Requests Sole Custody Of Son With DDG After Accusing Him Of Abuse 2.2K
Halle Bailey Custody Son Halo DDG Allegations Hip Hop News Relationships Halle Bailey Reportedly Secures Temporary Custody Of Son Halo After DDG Allegations 645