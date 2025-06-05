Adin Ross Reveals He Put DDG In Touch With His Lawyers Amid Halle Bailey Custody Battle

DDG recently filed an emergency motion to prevent Halle Bailey from traveling abroad with their son, which was denied.

DDG is currently wrapped up in a legal battle with the mother of his child, Halle Bailey. The Little Mermaid actress was granted a restraining order against him last month after accusing him of violently attacking her in January. She alleges that things got physical when she brought up a visitation schedule for their son, and that she walked away with bruises and a chipped tooth.

Earlier this week, DDG filed an emergency motion in an attempt to prevent Bailey from taking their son Halo to Italy with her later this month. He alleges that the move would pose an "imminent emotional and psychological risk" to Halo.

The rapper-turned-streamer also alleges that Bailey is not mentally stable enough to care for the child. He alleges that she once took his gun outside of the house while pregnant, expressed suicidal thoughts in text messages, and more.

He requested a restraining order, along with sole legal and physical custody of Halo.

Read More: DDG's Mother Alleges Halle Bailey Hid AirTags To Stalk The Rapper

DDG Emergency Motion

Today, (June 5), it was reported that the judge denied his request for a restraining order. It's unclear what the former pair's next steps will be.

During a stream yesterday (June 4), Adin Ross revealed that he connected DDG with his lawyers amid the custody battle. "My boy, Darryl, man. He’s a good dude," the internet personality claimed, per Complex. "He’s a good human being." He added that he thinks people who come forward with allegations against someone should face jail time if the allegations end up being false.

Ross isn't the only person backing DDG amid the battle, however. His mother Tonya Granberry also corroborated his allegation that Bailey hid AirTags to monitor him. She allegedly identified four AirTags, and one of them allegedly dates back to a June 2023 incident. Granberry alleges that at the time, Bailey confronted DDG at a movie theater, where he was seeing a movie with a female friend. Allegedly, Granberry and her son found the AirTag under the seat of his car the next day.

Read More: Soulja Boy Says He's “Done Trolling” DDG Amid Halle Bailey Custody Battle

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois.
