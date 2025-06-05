DDG is currently wrapped up in a legal battle with the mother of his child, Halle Bailey. The Little Mermaid actress was granted a restraining order against him last month after accusing him of violently attacking her in January. She alleges that things got physical when she brought up a visitation schedule for their son, and that she walked away with bruises and a chipped tooth.

Earlier this week, DDG filed an emergency motion in an attempt to prevent Bailey from taking their son Halo to Italy with her later this month. He alleges that the move would pose an "imminent emotional and psychological risk" to Halo.

The rapper-turned-streamer also alleges that Bailey is not mentally stable enough to care for the child. He alleges that she once took his gun outside of the house while pregnant, expressed suicidal thoughts in text messages, and more.

He requested a restraining order, along with sole legal and physical custody of Halo.

DDG Emergency Motion

Today, (June 5), it was reported that the judge denied his request for a restraining order. It's unclear what the former pair's next steps will be.

During a stream yesterday (June 4), Adin Ross revealed that he connected DDG with his lawyers amid the custody battle. "My boy, Darryl, man. He’s a good dude," the internet personality claimed, per Complex. "He’s a good human being." He added that he thinks people who come forward with allegations against someone should face jail time if the allegations end up being false.