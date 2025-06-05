After Halle Bailey secured a temporary restraining order against DDG, the former couple's relationship got more contentious than ever. He tried to respond by filing his own request for a restraining order, trying to stop her from traveling overseas with their son.

However, according to The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram and TMZ Hip Hop, the judge in their case reportedly denied the Michigan rapper's request. In his filing, he accused the singer of being mentally unstable, stalking him, sending him concerning text messages, and trying to get an abortion behind his back.

The streamer also wanted sole custody, both physically and legally, of their son Halo, or for custodial exchanges to fall to a third party if he was unsuccessful. We will see what the judge's decision means for the future and what the next step is for them.

This comes shortly after Halle Bailey's abuse allegations against DDG, which are at the center of her temporary restraining order against him. She accused him of alleged physical assault during an argument about their visitation schedule, as well as other instances of alleged misconduct.

DDG Halle Text Messages

At press time, it's still unclear what compelled the judge to dismiss DDG's accusations against Halle Bailey, but fans are making their presumptions. Bailey and her legal team claim the Twitch giant and his lawyers have ignored her attempts to set up monitored visits for him and their son since the temporary restraining order came into effect on May 13 of this year.

In any case, this contentious coparenting development has been causing a lot of fan debate for months now. Ever since the former couple broke up, their fans are going at the other person for back-and-forth allegations of harassment, suppression, and more.