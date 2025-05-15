After months of reported tension between co-parents, Halle Bailey has been granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, DDG. The court filing includes multiple claims of alleged physical and verbal abuse. While speculation about their relationship had already circulated for months, the contents of the legal documents offer a detailed account of Bailey’s version of events following their breakup.

Bailey, 25, recently filed for both a temporary restraining order and sole custody of their son, Halo, citing what she describes as a series of violent incidents that allegedly took place between January and March 2025. What began as a seemingly loving relationship between two rising stars has now evolved into a legal dispute centered on serious accusations and contested events. Below is a breakdown of what has been publicly reported.

Halle Bailey's Restraining Order: How The Abuse Allegations Came To Light

Bailey was granted the temporary restraining order after submitting court documents describing several incidents of alleged abuse that she says occurred after the pair ended their relationship in October 2024. Outlets including Page Six and ABC News reported that the first alleged incident took place in January 2025, when DDG visited Halle Bailey’s home to pick up their son, Halo.

According to the filings, Bailey claimed that during a disagreement over visitation, DDG became verbally aggressive, allegedly shouting, “Get out of my car, b**ch.” She also alleged that he physically assaulted her by pulling her hair and slamming her face into a steering wheel. Bailey says the incident left her both physically and emotionally shaken. She claimed she attempted to de-escalate the situation out of concern for their son’s safety, but alleges the encounter escalated further.

Halle Bailey's Chipped Tooth: A Visible Sign of Alleged Violence

Among the most serious allegations is Bailey’s claim that DDG physically overpowered her while she was placing their son in his car seat. She alleged that he yanked her hair and slammed her face into the steering wheel with such force that one of her front teeth was chipped.

Bailey reportedly submitted photos to the court as part of her restraining order request. These images allegedly depict a chipped front tooth and bruising on her arm, which she says were sustained during the altercation. According to her statement, the chipped tooth became more than a cosmetic issue — it was a reminder of what she claims she endured during their post-breakup interactions. The court granted the temporary order based, in part, on the documentation provided.

Halle Bailey Court Documents: Why She Filed Without Warning Against DDG

In her request, Bailey asked the court to approve the restraining order without first notifying DDG, citing concerns that he might act out or leave the area with their son. The court agreed, issuing the order with stipulations barring DDG from contacting Bailey or Halo either directly or indirectly.

The order requires DDG to stay at least 100 yards away from both of them and prohibits him from owning firearms. It also restricts him from using his digital platforms to target or harass Bailey, which she alleges he has done in the past by speaking negatively about her to his millions of followers, resulting in online backlash and harassment.

Court Documents Detail Bailey’s Emotional Distress

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Halle Bailey and DDG attend the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

According to the documents, Bailey described a pattern of alleged emotional distress tied to her interactions with DDG. She claimed that after the January incident, she remained in the car with him out of fear for her son’s wellbeing. Upon arriving at DDG’s home, she reportedly informed his family about what she said had happened and then left their child in their care.

In subsequent filings, Bailey provided texts and additional photos that she claims corroborate her version of events. One particularly unsettling claim involves a March 2025 incident in which Bailey alleged that DDG entered her home without permission and later texted her a photo of her bed with the message, “now I know what u been on lol.” Bailey interpreted the message as accusatory, implying she had been romantically involved with someone else.

What The Restraining Order Against DDG Includes

The temporary restraining order issued by the Los Angeles court legally bars DDG from making contact with Bailey or coming near her residence. It also includes measures intended to protect their son, though long-term custody arrangements remain undetermined at this time.

Bailey further alleged that DDG used his large online following to manipulate public perception and encourage harassment. In one cited example, she referenced a November 2024 livestream during which DDG appeared online with their infant son, Halo, without her knowledge. Bailey expressed that she was “extremely upset” over the livestream and had not given consent for her child to be shown to millions of viewers. This incident, among others, reportedly contributed to her seeking sole custody.

Did DDG Hit Halle? Bailey’s Most Serious Allegation

The most serious allegation included in Bailey’s court documents is that DDG got physical in front of their child. While DDG has not publicly addressed the specific accusations, he did respond to the restraining order on X, writing, "I'm chillin btw... I have no worries. Streaming later on, no days off." However, Bailey’s testimony in court clearly alleges a physical assault tied to a co-parenting disagreement.

According to her filing, Bailey claimed that after informing DDG she and Halo were sick and would remain at home, he appeared at her residence unannounced. She alleges that during a confrontation, he broke her Ring camera and took her phone — incidents she claims marked an escalation that prompted her to seek urgent legal protection.

DDG’s Past With Rubi Rose Resurfaces Amid Allegations