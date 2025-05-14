DDG's associate, Baby Rich, recently discussed the rumors that the rapper's ex-girlfriend, Halle Bailey, took a trip to Saint Lucia in the Caribbean with Brent Faiyaz. While livestreaming in a clip caught by AkademiksTV, he used the opportunity to imply Bailey wasn't just allegedly traveling with her sister, Chloe Bailey. He also seemingly referenced DDG infamously messaging Rubi Rose back in 2023.

"Y'all remember when Rubi screenshotted DDG? He don't just do that just to do it. Some sh*t happened for him to do it," he said. "Why would he do it?" he then asked before pulling up a picture of Brent Faiyaz.

Fans have been having mixed reactions to the livestream on X (formerly Twitter). One user took Bailey's side in the dispute, writing: "This generation different since when it’s okay to go to stream gossip about somebody’s mother of they kid and accepting the man behavior it’s not your place to talk about that and did what Hit her ? Even if she did cheat I don’t blame her that man ain’t deserve her no way." Another DDG fan replied: "We all knew he ain’t send that tweet in 2023 for no reason."

Read More: Halle Bailey Accuses DDG Of Chipping Her Tooth And Bruising Her Arms In Brutal Attack

Halle Bailey Restraining Order

Baby Rich's livestream comes after Halle Bailey was granted a temporary order of protection against DDG. In court documents obtained by Page Six, she accused him of allegedly being physically abusive on multiple occasions after their breakup in October 2024.

She cited one alleged instance during which she met with him to pick up their 1-year-old son, Halo, and the situation turned violent. Bailey said she brought up their visitation schedule, which led to DDG saying, “Get out of my car, b*tch.” As an argument ensued DDG allegedly grabbed Bailey’s hair and shoved her face into the steering wheel. The move led to Bailey chipping a tooth. She included photos of both her chipped tooth as well as bruises on her arm in the complaint.

The filing also cites DDG's getting angry with her, claiming that Bailey took their son on a trip to Saint Lucia with Brent Faiyaz; although, Bailey said she was only with her son and sister, Chloe Bailey.