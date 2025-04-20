DDG Hopes To Be On Better Coparenting Terms With Halle Bailey One Day

DDG recently popped off on Waka Flocka Flame for accidentally starting beef with the rapper, but with other relationships, he's much more reasonable. Despite everything they've gone through, he hopes he can be on better coparenting terms with his ex partner Halle Bailey one day in the future.

The Michigan MC recently made these comments during a livestream, as caught by @livebitez on Instagram. Specifically, it was during a conversation with a friend who was seemingly talking about how long it took for them to reach an amicable and healthy relationship with their coparent.

"Yeah, I'm trying to get to that point," DDG remarked, alluding to Halle Bailey. His friend said it took them about a year and a half to get over the reconciliation attempt phase and the "hating each other" phase. "[Where] it's, like, cool, you know what I mean?" the "MOTION" spitter continued. "You said it takes like a year? Maybe one day."

Why Did DDG & Halle Bailey Break Up?

For those unaware, Halle Bailey and DDG split around October of 2024 after three years of dating, and almost a full year after the birth of their son, Halo. They didn't offer much of an explanation for it other than focusing on their individual journeys and continuing a bond as coparents.

However, this proved to be a difficult position, as DDG has complained about not being able to see Halo very much while Halle deals with a lot of backlash and hate due to fans' overreaction to a personal situation. Throughout it all, he's tried to defend her from most of the online antics while still putting his grievances out there.

As you can probably tell, it's a very complex situation, and one that doesn't usually find quick solutions. As the YouTuber and streamer noted, these things take time, and that's ultimately what will probably pave the way for less friction as coparents.