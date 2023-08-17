hip hop news
- MusicTiffany Red Wants To Sue Diddy & Various Record Labels Over New SA LawsuitThe songwriter known for her work with one of Sean Combs' accusers, Cassie, claims that these new allegations "f***ed" her work.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJoe Budden Believes J. Cole Is Better Than Kendrick Lamar & Drake Right NowWhile he didn't close the door on this "Big Three" debate for the future, the Slaughterhouse MC thinks Cole's currently leading the race.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipWoman Injured During Diddy & Shyne Altercation In 1999 Claims Puff Shot HerNatania Reuben claims Sean Combs flattened her tires seven times after paying her $1.8 million in the case that wrongfully fell on Shyne.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCardi B Announces "Like What" Freestyle Dropping This Week, Rollout Kicks OffAfter teasing a snippet on social media, fans couldn't be happier to have finally found the Bronx femcee online.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Hits Fat Joe With Hilarious Gift From StakeFat Joe was at a loss for words.By Alexander Cole