A$AP Rocky has had a more turbulent rollout than most for his new album Don't Be Dumb, although that's mostly because of how long it's taken to come out. Now that we're in the full swing of things, the process is a bit smoother. But it's not without it's alleged hiccups.

As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, a fan recently walked into a Target store and allegedly found a copy of the LP's vinyl variant on store shelves before its actual release. At press time, an official statement, denial, or explanation regarding this from either the Harlem creative's team or from Target hasn't emerged.

Furthermore, fans went wild with theories, jokes, and interpretations online. Some straight-up called this fake news, others expressed concern over potential leaks, and various fans chalked it up to an employee mistake. For the record, no leaks regarding DBD have emerged in the public eye as of writing this article.

In any case, this doesn't seem to have affected the success of A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb vinyls or the progress of its rollout, if it's true to begin with. We'll see if we get any official confirmation on this report.

When Is A$AP Rocky Dropping "Helicopter"?

Nevertheless, A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb rollout continues. He will release his next single for the project, "Helicopter," tomorrow (Monday, January 12). The snippet Rocky shared online sounds more in line with what fans expect from him: a cold-blooded banger. This is after A$AP Rocky's previous Don't Be Dumb single, "Punk Rocky," explored more alt-rock vibes à la "Sundress."

Both of those releases will show that this upcoming album is another genre-fusing show of versatility from him. Of course, we have to hear the whole thing to know for sure. If this Target appearance yields more consequences, fans might get to hear it earlier.

But they hope that doesn't happen, as it might derail this rollout after such a long wait already. So again, we'll see if any official information comes out. Still, it seems like it won't cause much of a direct or consequential fuss either way. Fans are just excited to finally tune in.