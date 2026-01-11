A$AP Rocky's "Don't Be Dumb" Vinyl Allegedly Appears On Target Shelves Before Release

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ASAP Rocky Dont Be Dumb Vinyl Target Before Drop Hip Hop News
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: A$AP Rocky attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)
This report led to fears about A$AP Rocky's new album "Don't Be Dumb" leaking, but no such leaks have occurred at press time.

A$AP Rocky has had a more turbulent rollout than most for his new album Don't Be Dumb, although that's mostly because of how long it's taken to come out. Now that we're in the full swing of things, the process is a bit smoother. But it's not without it's alleged hiccups.

As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, a fan recently walked into a Target store and allegedly found a copy of the LP's vinyl variant on store shelves before its actual release. At press time, an official statement, denial, or explanation regarding this from either the Harlem creative's team or from Target hasn't emerged.

Furthermore, fans went wild with theories, jokes, and interpretations online. Some straight-up called this fake news, others expressed concern over potential leaks, and various fans chalked it up to an employee mistake. For the record, no leaks regarding DBD have emerged in the public eye as of writing this article.

In any case, this doesn't seem to have affected the success of A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb vinyls or the progress of its rollout, if it's true to begin with. We'll see if we get any official confirmation on this report.

Read More: Celina Powell Makes More Wild Allegations About Offset & Stefon Diggs

When Is A$AP Rocky Dropping "Helicopter"?

Nevertheless, A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb rollout continues. He will release his next single for the project, "Helicopter," tomorrow (Monday, January 12). The snippet Rocky shared online sounds more in line with what fans expect from him: a cold-blooded banger. This is after A$AP Rocky's previous Don't Be Dumb single, "Punk Rocky," explored more alt-rock vibes à la "Sundress."

Both of those releases will show that this upcoming album is another genre-fusing show of versatility from him. Of course, we have to hear the whole thing to know for sure. If this Target appearance yields more consequences, fans might get to hear it earlier.

But they hope that doesn't happen, as it might derail this rollout after such a long wait already. So again, we'll see if any official information comes out. Still, it seems like it won't cause much of a direct or consequential fuss either way. Fans are just excited to finally tune in.

Read More: Caleb Williams Claps Back At Lil Wayne And Trolls Him For Packers Playoff Loss

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
ASAP Rocky New Dont Be Dumb Single Helicopter Hip Hop News Music A$AP Rocky Announces New "Don't Be Dumb" Single "Helicopter" Dropping Soon
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Music ASAP Rocky Fans Are In Shambles After "Don't Be Dumb" Vinyl Pre-Orders Reportedly Get Refunded
Comments 0