A$AP Rocky Calls His Upcoming Album “Don’t Be Dumb” The “Dumbest Sh*t In The World”

BY Tallie Spencer
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
'Don't Be Dumb' is set to arrive January 16.

A$AP Rocky is leaning fully into irony as he gears up to release his long-awaited album Don’t Be Dumb. Speaking on the project recently on New York platform Sidetalk, the Harlem rapper jokingly described it as "the dumbest sh*t in the world." Rather than downplaying the album, the remark feels like Rocky doing what he’s always done best. This is him rejecting pressure, poking fun at expectations, and letting the work speak for itself.

Despite the playful framing, more details are starting to paint a clearer picture of just how ambitious Don’t Be Dumb really is. According to information shared through Bilt, the New York–based loyalty platform, the album unfolds like a sonic walkthrough of the city. The 2LP vinyl edition moves fluidly between jazz, hip-hop, metal, indie, and R&B, with each track capturing a different mood, moment, or block. It’s a description that suggests Rocky is once again operating at full creative range. He's likely going to blur genres rather than sticking to a single sound.

Rocky partnered with Bilt, a company he’s supported since its early days, to release an exclusive Don’t Be Dumb vinyl featuring New York-inspired artwork. The collaboration goes beyond music, however. Rocky also revealed that Bilt made a generous rent donation to tenants in his building, covering their rent payments for 2026. This is a move that added an unexpected feel-good moment to the rollout.

Read More: A$AP Rocky's New Album "Don't Be Dumb" Gains 500K Pre-Saves On Spotify Alone

A$AP Rocky Teases 'Don't Be Dumb'

Don’t Be Dumb officially arrives January 16 and will feature 17 tracks total, with the final two appearing on the B-side. While the tracklist and features haven’t been confirmed, rumored collaborators include Rihanna, Westside Gunn, J. Cole, Jessica Pratt, KayCyy, and Damon Albarn of Gorillaz.

Rocky hasn’t released a studio album since Testing in 2018, making this return especially anticipated. If his "dumbest sh*t" comment is any indication, Don’t Be Dumb may be less about perfection and more about freedom. Either way, fans are excited for Rocky's album. In fact, the album boasts around 500k pre-saves on Spotify alone, proving it's high-anticipation.

Read More: Kanye West's Yeezy Team Confirms Release Date For New Album "BULLY"

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
2025 CFDA Awards - Winner's Walk Music A$AP Rocky Reveals What "Don't Be Dumb" Will Sound Like
Nadia G And ASAP Rocky Invade The Whoolywood Shuffle Music A$AP Rocky Will Cover Rent For All Tenants In The Harlem Building He Lived In As A Teenager
The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora - Show Music A$AP Rocky's “Punk Rocky” First-Day Streams Bode Well For His New Album
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Comments 0