A$AP Rocky Calls His Upcoming Album “Don’t Be Dumb” The “Dumbest Sh*t In The World”

A$AP Rocky is leaning fully into irony as he gears up to release his long-awaited album Don’t Be Dumb. Speaking on the project recently on New York platform Sidetalk, the Harlem rapper jokingly described it as "the dumbest sh*t in the world." Rather than downplaying the album, the remark feels like Rocky doing what he’s always done best. This is him rejecting pressure, poking fun at expectations, and letting the work speak for itself.

Despite the playful framing, more details are starting to paint a clearer picture of just how ambitious Don’t Be Dumb really is. According to information shared through Bilt, the New York–based loyalty platform, the album unfolds like a sonic walkthrough of the city. The 2LP vinyl edition moves fluidly between jazz, hip-hop, metal, indie, and R&B, with each track capturing a different mood, moment, or block. It’s a description that suggests Rocky is once again operating at full creative range. He's likely going to blur genres rather than sticking to a single sound.

Rocky partnered with Bilt, a company he’s supported since its early days, to release an exclusive Don’t Be Dumb vinyl featuring New York-inspired artwork. The collaboration goes beyond music, however. Rocky also revealed that Bilt made a generous rent donation to tenants in his building, covering their rent payments for 2026. This is a move that added an unexpected feel-good moment to the rollout.

A$AP Rocky Teases 'Don't Be Dumb'