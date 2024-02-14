upcoming album
- SongsSematary Returns To His Distorted Trap Realm On New Single "Headlights": StreamIn contrast to his last single "Wendigo," the Haunted Mound leader is refreshing his old style after diverting into rock songwriting and production.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsTony Shhnow Will Drop First LP Of 2024 In March, Releases "Watch""Out The Woods" will have features from 1TakeJay, 3AG Pilot, and PNDRN.By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKid Cudi Says Next Album Will Come Out In A Few Years While He Focuses On FilmThe Cleveland crooner said that his next musical project is almost done, and told fans to expect an LP every other year amid his film strides.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsSaweetie Is Living In The Lap Of Luxury On "Richtivities"Saweetie is bragging and boasting all over this track. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsSiR & Isaiah Rashad Come Face To Face With Their Problems On "Karma"SiR goes back to his melodic bag. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicChance The Rapper Plays New Music In Chicago Ahead Of "Star Line Gallery" AlbumThe hometown hero hosted the Ramova Theatre's inaugural concert, and performed classic B-sides and unreleased gems.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicScHoolboy Q Builds Anticipation For "Blue Lips" Album, Expresses Desire For Jay-Z To ListenHe would pick $500 million over Jay-Z still, though.By Tallie Spencer
- SongsErick The Architect & James Blake Are The "Wonder Twins" On "2-3 Zone"Erick continues to rack up the impressive features for his first full-length. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicNormani's Long-Awaited Debut Album Receives Artwork & Title, But Still No Official Release DateThe former Fifth Harmony singer has been teasing this since 2018. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTravis Scott Hypes Up His Next Album: "I Gotta Kick Into A New Gear They Think It's Play Time"He could give us "JACKBOYS 2" or his tour recordings, we are ready for either. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsScHoolboy Q At Peace On "Cooties" & "Love Birds" With Devin Malik & Lance SkiiiwalkerScHoolboy goes for a more mellow vibe on the fourth and fifth tracks from "BLUE LIPS." By Zachary Horvath
- SongsGlaive Is Getting Ready For New LP With "I Don't Really Feel It Anymore"glaive might be on to something with his next LP. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsYelawolf Is Hungry As Ever On New Lead Single "Everything"Yelawolf is looking to prove doubters wrong it seems on his next record. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicVince Staples Previews ScHoolboy Q's New Album With High PraiseThe two West Coast MCs have long admired each other's work, so it's no surprise that they continue to support each other's endeavors.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsTierra Whack Drops Somber "27 CLUB" Ahead Of Her Debut AlbumThis is a massive contrast in tone compared to "SHOWER SONG."By Zachary Horvath
- SongsConway The Machine & Joey Bada$$ Go The Distance On "Vertino"The two NY MCs go bar for bar. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicYeat "2093": 5 Things We Want To See From His Next AlbumIs this the Portland rage exponent's last chance to make it big? If it is, we hope these elements and many more make it a truly special album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKid Cudi Reveals New LP "INSANO (NITRO MEGA)," Confirms It Is Separate From Its PredecessorIt will drop one month after "INSANO."By Zachary Horvath
- SongsScHoolboy Q Spazzes On Third "BLUE LIPS" Single "Yeern 101"This is the hardest track from the record so far. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicYeat Unveils Massive Tracklist For Upcoming "2093" LPRumored collaborations include Childish Gambino, Drake, Future, and Lil Wayne. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLil Yachty Reveals His Next Album, "Bad Cameo," Is A Collaboration With James BlakeThis has AOTY potential written all over it. By Zachary Horvath