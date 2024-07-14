NoCap Is Full Of Anguish On "Yacht Party"

NoCap is releasing his new album, "Before I Disappear Again", in just a month.

Mobile, Alabama singer and rapper NoCap is one of the Southern multi-hyphenates who can deliver a plethora of vibes. You want more uplifting and hype bangers? He's got you. Are you looking to loose yourself in a serene yet sad soundscape? NoCap can provide that too and he is doing as such on his latest single "Yacht Party". His melodic delivery allows him to effortlessly float between the differing styles we mentioned, and it makes this song a pleasure to listen to. On "Yacht Party", NoCap is actually having quite the opposite of an on-the-ocean rager. Instead, he is drowning at sea in his emotions that are becoming a lot to bear.

"I wish I could leave my problems inside the heart of the ocean / But I’m afraid I might find em flowing on a yacht party, Miami". All of this is beautifully performed over a singer-songwriter-esque instrumental. It allows for him to really let his singing voice shine, even though inside him things are dark and cold. Also making "Yacht Party" a special gem is that it is a promotional record for his next album, Before I Disappear Again. The supposed 23-song set is due for its release on August 16 with the rumored features being solid. Quavo, SoFaygo, Rylo Rodriguez, Hunxho, D'Yani, and Sleepy Hallow round out the list.

"Yacht Party"- NoCap

Quotable Lyrics: