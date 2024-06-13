NoCap Keeps A "Baby Drake" On New Single: Stream

Over a pretty laidback and guitar-led beat, NoCap flexes his ear-grabbing delivery and charismatic lyrical flips and musings.

NoCap is making a strong return in 2024 with his brand new single "Baby Drake," which creatively debuts as (maybe) the first rap song in history to refer to Adonis as a chopper. Jokes aside, this is exactly the kind of sound fans would expect from The Main Bird, mixing some cheeky and outrageous lyricism with a laidback beat and drowsy, ear-grabbing deliveries. His studio sessions with the likes of G Herbo and Kodak Black have definitely sharpened his tool box as far as coming through with unorthodox flows and creating a melancholy but still hardened vibe.

Furthermore, "Baby Drake" achieves this partly through a guitar-backed beat, bringing what sounds like a dramatic soul sample back to Earth with crisp hi-hats, deep bass, and sharp rimshots. It's a pretty lush and bouncy atmosphere for NoCap to glide over as he raps about his distaste for unworthy competitors in the rap game and his ascent within it. There's also a slight sense of loss here contrasted with lust, much like his feature on Monaleo's "Miss U Already."

Meanwhile, NoCap still has some legal issues, such as the use of his music video in a murder case. But these obstacles aside, it's clear that he has no plans of slowing down this year, and will likely have some more heat for his listeners coming soon. On that note, if you haven't heard "Baby Drake" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or check the music video out below. Let us know what you thought of it down in the comments section and find some notable lines from the song down there, too. Also, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest great hip-hop drops around the clock.

NoCap's "Baby Drake": Stream & Watch The Music Video