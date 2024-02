Drill rapper Lil Herb from Chicago released his debut mixtape, Welcome to Fazoland, in 2014 and received critical acclaim. He has worked extensively with close friend Lil Bibby and has collaborated with other big names like Nicki Minaj, Chance The Rapper, and Common while working on his upcoming project, “Ballin’ Like I’m Kobe.” He is also known as G Herbo, and is currently prepping a new mixtape under that moniker, Ball Like I'm Kobe.

Photo credit: Quinn Harris/Getty Images