Tech
- TechSoulja Boy Hilariously Discovers That Apple Vision Pro Supports Adult ContentThe rap pioneer is having a little too much juvenile fun with his new toy, but we can't say it's not a funny clip to witness.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TechCory Althoff Net Worth 2024: What Is The Programmer & Author Worth?Cory Althoff's impact on tech education, from authoring pivotal guides to fostering innovation, highlights his advocacy for coding literacy.By Rain Adams
- TechNicki Minaj & Cardi B Actually Agree On Something: A New AI Regulation LawAlthough the two probably never had to speak together about this topic, they both expressed their support for defending artists' voices.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TechKanye West Biological Cloning Trademark Paperwork Hints At Futuristic Plans"XXL" obtained documents revealing what Ye plans to use his potential "I MISS YOU WHEN I WAKE UP BEFORE YOU" trademark for.By Hayley Hynes
- Tech"GTA 6" Hacker Gets Life Sentence In "Secure Hospital"Arion Kurtaj was ruled to still be a threat to the general public due to his desire to commit more cybercrimes.By Ben Mock
- TechDMX AI Tracks Earn Fan BacklashThree tracks released by DMX's record label have been heavily criticized by his fanbase. By Ben Mock
- Tech"Trust Issues": The Weeknd Confirms Song Release Was A Spotify HackAbel's take on the Drake record first hit the internet over a decade ago, but he has yet to personally share it on DSPs.By Hayley Hynes
- TechDrake Kick Stream: Canadian Wants $1B Contract With Platform, Reacts To $0.20 Tip From Viewer"That'll go to a good cause," Champagne Papi joked when the small gift came in.By Hayley Hynes
- TechIce-T Says He Could "Act Forever" With A.I. TechnologyIce-T isn't too worried about A.I. technology.By Cole Blake
- TechAlex Jones Returns To X/Twitter After Elon Musk PollJones returns to social media after a five-year ban.By Ben Mock
- TechElon Musk Says He Doesn't Play "Grand Theft Auto" As X Begs Rockstar To Publish "GTA 6" Trailer On The PlatformMusk said he couldn't bring himself to commit crimes in the game.By Ben Mock
- TechSpotify Wrapped: Lil Durk Angers User By Taking Over Her Round-Up Despite Not Streaming Him"You have ruined my entire life," the content creator yelled into her phone while explaining the situation.By Hayley Hynes
- TechSexyy Red AI Stimulus Ad Garners Legal Action From Rap Diva & Funny Replies From FansArtificial intelligence continues to cause problems for both creatives and fans.By Hayley Hynes
- TechElon Musk's Anti-Semitic Rhetoric Leads To Another Advertising ExodusApple, IBM, and Disney were among the latest companies to pull their advertising.By Ben Mock
- TechBad Bunny Blasts Viral A.I. Song, Kendall Jenner Breakup Rumors SwirlBad Bunny told fans of the viral song to "'chu chu’ out of" his WhatsApp group.By Caroline Fisher
- TechJon Zherka Denies Losing Street Fight Against HSTikkyTokkyAccording to Zherka, he only stopped because HSTikkyTokky whispered "cops."By Caroline Fisher
- TechiShowSpeed Gives Out KSI's Actual Phone Number During Live ShowSpeed gave the crowd KSI's number after he didn't pick up a facetime call.By Lavender Alexandria
- TechSpotify To Remove Royalties From Majority Of Music On The Platform: ReportSongs will have to reach a certain number of streams before they begin earning royalties.By Ben Mock
- Tech7 Best DAWs for Hip-Hop (Ranked)Explore the top 7 DAWs for hip-hop production, ranked. From FL Studio to Reason, find the perfect tool to create your next big track.By Jake Skudder
- TechWhat DAW Does Dr. Dre Use?Explore Dr. Dre's unique approach to music production, his choice of DAW, and the equipment he uses to create his iconic soundBy Jake Skudder