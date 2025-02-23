Kanye West Takes Aim At Dave Portnoy Over "Meme Coin" While Wearing A Swastika Shirt

Kanye West continues to provoke with his abhorrent antisemitism, now challenging Dave Portnoy after teasing his own coin or cryptocurrency.

Kanye West has beefed with far too many celebrities to count over the years, especially in recent weeks. But folks probably didn't expect him to trade blows with Dave Portnoy eventually, yet that's exactly what happened on Twitter over the weekend. Things started when the Barstool Sports personality trashed Ye's reported idea for a "meme coin" cryptocurrency. The Chicago artist responded by dragging him in a series of tweets and then addressing the conflict with a video. The problem is that he wore a shirt with a swastika on it, further showing why he cares about little else other than shocking and provoking with his antisemitism.

"So Dave Portnoy, I don't know you," Kanye West expressed in a video. "I saw you was tweeting, I have no idea who you are. We was going back and forth joking. But when you start telling people that my coin is not real and you trying to play with my money, now this is the last time that we are going to be talking online." Ye's beefs extend to streamers, rappers, business tycoons, politicians, and the most random of social media users these days more than ever.

Kanye West New Album

Elsewhere, though, the Yeezy mogul is making sure to show love to other famous figures that, for one reason or another, get him in hot water. For example, some new prison photos of R. Kelly recently surfaced, and Kanye West offered his cosign online. "My n***a Kells still got that Chicago spirit. They ain't break him. And he got on Yeezy. On you Yeezy over everything," he captioned a Twitter post reposting these newly surfaced pictures, in which the disgraced R&B singer wears what seems to be a pair of Yeezy sneakers with a green shirt and hat.

We will see just how far Kanye West goes in these coin efforts and in his bigoted hyper-fixation on Nazism. We know that he has other endeavors such as various film projects that he's developing or promoting with his wife Bianca Censori. Also, a new solo album Bully is reportedly on the way and set for June 15, but it seems like he cares more about money and status than about actual art.

