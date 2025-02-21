Kanye West's Sexual Assault Accuser Audri Nix Responds To His Extortion Allegations

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 324 Views
February 8, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Paul McCartney Kanye West and Rihanna perform "FouFiveSeconds" (cq) at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Audri Nix made it clear that Kanye West is the one who exposed these sexual assault and extortion accusations, not her or her team.

Kanye West has faced various sexual misconduct allegations over recent years, none of which have manifested into any clear outcomes. However, he is seemingly just as prone to expose these situations as his accusers. For those unaware, Ye took to Twitter on Friday (February 21) to share an alleged text message saying that a woman is accusing him of sexual assault. While they preferred to keep it private, the message suggested that she's prepared to go public. The Chicago artist saved her some time in a disgusting way. He accused this woman of extortion, mocked another accuser Lauren Pisciotta, and exposed her identity as Audri Nix.

Now, Audri Nix has responded to Kanye West's mocking extortion allegations. "All I did was to bring the allegations to [the] team and now he’s crying on Twitter," she expressed on social media. "And not only that he’s also shaming another victim that came forward. I wonder how many victims you have because let me be very clear. The world doesn’t even know yet what you did to me.. Hey \@ye. Do you know the definition of extortion? Also, you’re a horrific human being, and your daughters should know who you really are."

Who Is Audri Nix?

For those unaware, Audri Nix is a Puerto Rican musical artist, activist, and alleged former flame of Kanye West's stemming from an early 2022 encounter in Miami. She has not only accused other musicians in her circle of abhorrent behavior, but also protested against the corrupt government in Puerto Rico. It's important to note that the public knows no details of these allegations other than their existence, as Ye exposed them with no further details. That is not the case for his other accusations. As such, take everything with a grain of salt and await further information.

After all, we haven't even heard Audri Nix's full accusations against Kanye West and vice versa. Elsewhere, the Yeezy mogul continues to cause controversy through his Twitter tirades, even suggesting that Cassie extorted Diddy. With that in mind, we doubt that this process with Audri and other accusers like Lauren Pisciotta will be a smooth one. Nevertheless, hopefully we get more concrete information on these things rather than just back-and-forth claims.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
