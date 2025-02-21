Kanye West's Sexual Assault Accuser Audri Nix Responds To His Extortion Allegations

Kanye West has faced various sexual misconduct allegations over recent years, none of which have manifested into any clear outcomes. However, he is seemingly just as prone to expose these situations as his accusers. For those unaware, Ye took to Twitter on Friday (February 21) to share an alleged text message saying that a woman is accusing him of sexual assault. While they preferred to keep it private, the message suggested that she's prepared to go public. The Chicago artist saved her some time in a disgusting way. He accused this woman of extortion, mocked another accuser Lauren Pisciotta, and exposed her identity as Audri Nix.

Now, Audri Nix has responded to Kanye West's mocking extortion allegations. "All I did was to bring the allegations to [the] team and now he’s crying on Twitter," she expressed on social media. "And not only that he’s also shaming another victim that came forward. I wonder how many victims you have because let me be very clear. The world doesn’t even know yet what you did to me.. Hey \@ye. Do you know the definition of extortion? Also, you’re a horrific human being, and your daughters should know who you really are."

Who Is Audri Nix?

For those unaware, Audri Nix is a Puerto Rican musical artist, activist, and alleged former flame of Kanye West's stemming from an early 2022 encounter in Miami. She has not only accused other musicians in her circle of abhorrent behavior, but also protested against the corrupt government in Puerto Rico. It's important to note that the public knows no details of these allegations other than their existence, as Ye exposed them with no further details. That is not the case for his other accusations. As such, take everything with a grain of salt and await further information.