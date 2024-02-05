response
- Pop CultureMarlon Wayans Defends Kelly Rowland Amid Claims She Walked Off "Today Show"The two worked on 2022's horror comedy flick "The Curse of Bridge Hollow," and Wayans stood by her as a professional and kind soul.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureMo'nique Is Taking Her Son Shalon's TikTok "In Stride," She Claims At EventThe stand-up comedian and actress told the story of how she was in a difficult mood at the airport due to Shalon's grievances.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLatto Denies Sleeping With Quando Rondo After Photo Of The Two Goes ViralLatto wanted to separate herself from the rumors.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJaidyn Alexis Reacts To Blueface's Side Chick's Pregnancy ClaimsBonnie Lashay recently claimed to be pregnant with Blueface's fourth child.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureJess Hilarious Addresses Trick Daddy's "Ugly" Baby CommentsTrick Daddy is less than thrilled about Jess Hilarious' pregnancy.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureRubi Rose Asks Kai Cenat To Drop 30 For Her In NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, He RespondsHe just might break a record...By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBossMan Dlow Addresses Tia Kemp Amid Explicit Video ScandalEarlier this week, Tia Kemp went off on BossMan Dlow for accusing her of trying to sleep with him.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsKeke Palmer's Mom Accuses Sarunas Jackson Of Requesting Restraining Order For "Clout"Sharon Palmer is "totally confused" about Sarunas Jackson's harassment accusations.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsChilli Responds To Usher Over Rejected Marriage Proposal: ReportThe "Confessions" superstar had reflected on how the TLC singer "broke his heart" when she turned down his cuffing hopes.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLarsa Pippen Makes Fun Of Mase, Cam'ron Responds In Defense Of Co-HostThe "It Is What It Is" duo spoke of Pippen's on-and-off-again relationship with Marcus Jordan, trading low blows.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Relationships"Spreadie Gibbs" Trends As Freddie Gibbs' Ex-GF Posts Alleged Nude Photo Of The Rapper, He RespondsAfter the rapper was confirmed to be in another relationship, it seems like The Fit Mami wanted to bring about some old memes to celebrate.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Revisits Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Halloween Costumes After Uncleared Sample RoastToday, Ozzy Osbourne put Kanye West on blast for using a sample without permission.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMase Claims Saucy Santana Co-Sign Puts Him In The Clear To Say "Pause"According to Mase, Saucy Santana says it too.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureMo'Nique Addresses D.L. Hughley's "Club Shay Shay" Response, Praises Charlamagne Tha God & DJ EnvyD.L. Hughley recently called Mo'Nique a "liar."By Caroline Fisher
- PoliticsChrisean Rock Responds To Backlash After Offensive Palestine Hot TakeChrisean continues to upset people.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureCharlamagne Tha God Responds To Mo'Nique's "Breakfast Club" BashingThe actress wasn't happy at all about being "Donkey of the Day" back in 2018, and the radio host said he learned a lesson from that.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTokyo Toni Accuses Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Of Faking Their BeefTokyo Toni isn't happy.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKiller Mike Addresses Grammys ArrestWhile his only comment on the matter was minimal, it's heartening to see the Dungeon Family legend prioritize his massive success.By Gabriel Bras Nevares