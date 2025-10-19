Rubi Rose Claps Back At The Haters Amid Escort Allegations

Rubi Rose has sadly always dealt with a lot of online critics, whether for her music, her public image, or because of the slew of admirers she does have. However, more recent allegations of her being an escort took things in a dark and serious direction, although she seems happy to brush them all off.

In a new Twitter tirade, the Kentucky femcee vaguely but nonetheless fiercely addressed a lot of this speculation around her right now. While she didn't make any statements that directly connect to those accusations, the energy is hard to mistake.

"Whenever bad things happen to me , something amazing comes right after," Rubi Rose began. "I rather be alone than be with bulls**t." "I’m an intelligent, beautiful multimillionaire, and i love the f**k out of myself. So I’m not putting up with bulls**t. Y’all stay with your not s**t cheating n***as and reward them with babies. No shade tho." "Saying something shady as f**k, then following up with no shade tho>>>."

We'll see if she has a more direct response to these allegations. Of course, silence is a more than likely indicator that the 28-year-old doesn't want to engage with the topic in the first place, but who knows what could happen?

Read More: DDG Has Surprising Reaction To Rubi Rose Claiming He Convinced Her To Do OnlyFans

Rubi Rose Response

For those unaware, these accusations concerning Rubi Rose relate to fans' theories and unfounded assumptions about her connection to English soccer – sorry, football – player Chukwunonso Azuka Tristan "Noni" Madueke. DJ Akademiks was one media figure who covered this, although he didn't insinuate any sexual activity or something similar.

Nevertheless, he covered these rumors, which led Rubi Rose's friends to defend her. Namely, Ak got a stern tweet callout from KARRAHBOOO.

"this is cap lol yall are sad asf," the former Concrete Boys member wrote against the media personality. "AK you should post about what ICE is doing in Chicago or what’s happening in palestine or sudan or congo or haiti and how the US is contributing or all the illegal racist s**t the president is doing right now idk just something of substance.. anything besides making up stories to tear down successful hardworking black women."