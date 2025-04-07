Rubi Rose Manifests Her Cheeky Wish To Have Hopeful Guys Pay For Her Hair Treatment

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 737 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rubi Rose Guys Pay Hair Treatment Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 24: Rapper Rubi Rose attends Opium Saturdays at Opium on February 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Rubi Rose can always count on suitors to take her Twitter jokes far too seriously, even amid her reservations around platforms like OnlyFans.

Rubi Rose has a couple of narratives floating around her when it comes to her supposed romantic entanglements, but for the most part, she doesn't really instigate any specific claims online... Until folks take her statements too seriously. Recently, she jokingly tweeted about people flirting with her on Cash App and about how she knows a man won't last long if they don't offer to pay when she gets her hair done. Later on, the femcee posted a screenshot on social media of someone referencing her tweet and asking how much her hair treatment cost. While she tried to distance herself from that perspective in response, the supposed suitor sent her $500.

Of course, maybe we're missing something here, but the Kentucky native previously spoke on how interactions like these and her OnlyFans platform have changed for her over the years. She told Bobbi Althoff about how she feels some men look down on her for making content on the platform. Despite the backlash, Rubi Rose will stick with her decision and "stick it out," which means many more fans will probably overreact to her tweets.

Read More: DJ Vlad Seemingly Accuses Some Superstar Rappers Of Sleeping With An Underage Rubi Rose

Is Rubi Rose Single?

No amount of money for her hair changed her single status at press time in this case. But for those curious about the romantic background, Rubi Rose recently cleared the air around her previous relationship with Druski. "I said it was PR because he pissed me the f**k off and hurt my feelings, so yeah," she told Adin Ross. "But that was really lame of me and embarrassing that I shouldn't have said that. But it was, like, I had to stand on it, but, you know, it's in the past now. And we're friends and we're cool still. And we've known each other for, like, ten years. Like, since high school type s**t."

Meanwhile, Rubi Rose's OnlyFans comments caught a rebuttal from the person who convinced her to make content for the platform. DDG recently reacted to the Bobbi Althoff conversation and expressed skepticism over the negative perspective through which she filtered her decision and his encouragement. "If you making 4, 5, 800 thousand dollars a month, the hell? You better keep doing that s**t," he remarked on his livestream. Hair care isn't cheap!

Read More: Team Drake Or Kendrick Lamar? Rubi Rose Reminds Everyone Who's Always Been Better

[via]

