Rubi Rose Manifests Her Cheeky Wish To Have Hopeful Guys Pay For Her Hair Treatment

Rubi Rose has a couple of narratives floating around her when it comes to her supposed romantic entanglements, but for the most part, she doesn't really instigate any specific claims online... Until folks take her statements too seriously. Recently, she jokingly tweeted about people flirting with her on Cash App and about how she knows a man won't last long if they don't offer to pay when she gets her hair done. Later on, the femcee posted a screenshot on social media of someone referencing her tweet and asking how much her hair treatment cost. While she tried to distance herself from that perspective in response, the supposed suitor sent her $500.

Of course, maybe we're missing something here, but the Kentucky native previously spoke on how interactions like these and her OnlyFans platform have changed for her over the years. She told Bobbi Althoff about how she feels some men look down on her for making content on the platform. Despite the backlash, Rubi Rose will stick with her decision and "stick it out," which means many more fans will probably overreact to her tweets.

Is Rubi Rose Single?

No amount of money for her hair changed her single status at press time in this case. But for those curious about the romantic background, Rubi Rose recently cleared the air around her previous relationship with Druski. "I said it was PR because he pissed me the f**k off and hurt my feelings, so yeah," she told Adin Ross. "But that was really lame of me and embarrassing that I shouldn't have said that. But it was, like, I had to stand on it, but, you know, it's in the past now. And we're friends and we're cool still. And we've known each other for, like, ten years. Like, since high school type s**t."