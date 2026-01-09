Lil Durk Suffers Big Loss In Court Due To Death Threat Motion Falling Through

Lil Durk's murder-for-hire trial has gone through a lot of changes recently, with United States District Judge Michael Fitzgerald recently ruling on a key motion. According to journalist Meghann Cuniff, Judge Fitzgerald denied the defense's motion to dismiss over the prosecution's reported failure to disclose death threats against a bail hearing's judge.

Defense lawyers asked for either an evidentiary hearing on their allegations or for the removal of the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles' prosecutors in the case, as well as all Central District judges in California. They alleged a "concealment" of four threatening voicemails to U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Donahue in February and one threatening voicemail to Assistant U.S. Attorney Ian Yanniello in April. According to defense attorneys, this represented an alleged effort to hide information for the purposes of avoiding bail. But the judge in this case disagreed.

"There is just absolutely no basis for this motion. Just none. Absolutely none," Judge Fitzgerald reportedly remarked. Prosecutors reportedly told Lil Durk's legal team of these threats in October. These threats did not stop Judge Donahue from denying him bail once again in May. Yanniello denied the allegations against prosecutors, calling the motion factually inaccurate due to marshals discussing the threats with judges, not prosecutors as the motion alleged.

Furthermore, Judge Fitzgerald did not see how these threats would've influenced any judge or justified recusing attorneys or dismissing the case outright.

How Long Is Lil Durk Facing?

Oct 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper and singer Lil Durk performs during halftime of the game between the Chicago Fire and Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

This is the latest update in Lil Durk's federal murder-for-hire trial, for which he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted. For those unaware, the case stems from allegations that he organized and rewarded a plot to kill rival rapper Quando Rondo in 2022. A Los Angeles shooting that year injured Rondo and took the life of his cousin, Lul Pab.