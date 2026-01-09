Boosie Badazz Will Not Go To Prison Over His Federal Gun Case

It seems like Boosie Badazz will now be in less of a rush to secure a potential presidential pardon, as his federal gun case in California has now come to a close. According to XXL, the judge in his case reportedly ruled that he will not face any more prison time for his charge.

Today (Friday, January 9), Boosie went to San Diego federal court to learn his fate. He previously pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a person with a felony history. Per journalist Meghann Cuniff, the court sentenced the Baton Rouge rapper to time served and three years of supervised release. According to Cousin Tino on Twitter, he must also pay a $50,000 fine and complete 300 hours of community service.

Per XXL, prosecutors sought a 24-month prison sentence with three years of supervised release ahead of sentencing. This followed Boosie Badazz's plea deal in the case.

We will see whether or not this legal situation sees any more significant updates. After all, now there is less pressure and stakes when it comes to potentially securing a pardon from United States President Donald Trump.

Why Was Boosie Badazz Arrested?

For those unaware, Boosie Badazz's federal gun charges stem from authorities arresting him in San Diego back in 2023. Police reportedly found multiple guns in his vehicle during a traffic stop after they spotted a handgun in his waistband during an Instagram Live session. Federal authorities picked the case up after locals dropped it, a federal judge dismissed the case back in July of 2024, and federal prosecutors refiled the charges later on. In August of last year, Boosie accepted a plea deal and now is when he finally learned his sentence.

Elsewhere, though, Boosie Badazz has beef to deal with. He recently got some shots from Kodak Black on a new song, which made him fire back on social media with full force.