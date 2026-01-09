Jadakiss Calls Jay-Z A "Professional Curver" After Hov Praised Him & Fat Joe

Roc Nation is one of the entities producing The Joe & Jada Podcast from none other than Fat Joe and Jadakiss, so it's only natural that they would show love to Jay-Z. However, they maybe didn't expect the Brooklyn mogul to show them love back, although they have different interpretations on what this could mean.

For those unaware, Joe revealed that Hov showed the podcast love during a recent episode, as caught by @TheRocSupremacy on Twitter. During their latest episode, Joey Crack spoke on this personal shoutout and theorized on whether or not this could result in an interview with the Roc-A-Fella legend. The LOX member, though, doesn't think this will result in much else.

"I can't lie to you, Hov hit us with a birdie in the air," Joe remarked. "He said, 'I love your show the most when you ain't even got guests. When you and Jada just going off the top, talking that s**t.' [...] So he said he want to get himself on the guest list? [...] Aye, listen. Perhaps a little, save a piece for later? For no reason. Like, we need that Hov interview."

"You know my n***a Hov is a professional curver," Jada responded. "He bigged us up, told us he's watching. 'Y'all should have no guests [on] the show, I like when it's you and 'Kiss. Roc sign.' He ain't coming. It's all love... Good luck."

For those unaware, this isn't the first time that Fat Joe and Jadakiss discussed Jay-Z on their podcast. They debated back in August about will.i.am's take that Black Thought is way better than Hov, something they disagreed with heartily.

In addition, Fat Joe reflected on his Jay-Z beef last September. He claimed that he lost out on many business opportunities and brand deals due to this tension, plus other feuds in New York hip-hop in the 2000s.