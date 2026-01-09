Jadakiss Calls Jay-Z A "Professional Curver" After Hov Praised Him & Fat Joe

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Jadakiss Jay Z Professional Curver Praises Him Fat Joe Hip Hop News
Apr 19, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Hip Hop artist Jadakiss watches Game One of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Fat Joe and Jadakiss have different levels of hope when it comes to potentially securing a Jay-Z interview for their podcast.

Roc Nation is one of the entities producing The Joe & Jada Podcast from none other than Fat Joe and Jadakiss, so it's only natural that they would show love to Jay-Z. However, they maybe didn't expect the Brooklyn mogul to show them love back, although they have different interpretations on what this could mean.

For those unaware, Joe revealed that Hov showed the podcast love during a recent episode, as caught by @TheRocSupremacy on Twitter. During their latest episode, Joey Crack spoke on this personal shoutout and theorized on whether or not this could result in an interview with the Roc-A-Fella legend. The LOX member, though, doesn't think this will result in much else.

"I can't lie to you, Hov hit us with a birdie in the air," Joe remarked. "He said, 'I love your show the most when you ain't even got guests. When you and Jada just going off the top, talking that s**t.' [...] So he said he want to get himself on the guest list? [...] Aye, listen. Perhaps a little, save a piece for later? For no reason. Like, we need that Hov interview."

"You know my n***a Hov is a professional curver," Jada responded. "He bigged us up, told us he's watching. 'Y'all should have no guests [on] the show, I like when it's you and 'Kiss. Roc sign.' He ain't coming. It's all love... Good luck."

Is Jay-Z Dropping An Album Soon?

For those unaware, this isn't the first time that Fat Joe and Jadakiss discussed Jay-Z on their podcast. They debated back in August about will.i.am's take that Black Thought is way better than Hov, something they disagreed with heartily.

In addition, Fat Joe reflected on his Jay-Z beef last September. He claimed that he lost out on many business opportunities and brand deals due to this tension, plus other feuds in New York hip-hop in the 2000s.

This speculation from Joe & Jada over whether or not Jay's being a guest on their show mirrors recent speculation about a new Jay-Z album. Recent remarks from folks like The Alchemist and Cash Cobain led folks to these rumors. But like usual, they haven't really manifested into anything, and it doesn't seem like they will anytime soon.

