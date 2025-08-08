Jadakiss Dismisses will.i.am's Jay-Z & Black Thought Hot Take

On their podcast, Fat Joe and Jadakiss debated will.i.am's spicy take that Black Thought is "a trillion times better" than Jay-Z.

Fat Joe and Jadakiss debate a lot of hip-hop topics on their Joe & Jada podcast, and fortunately for the discourse, will.i.am recently gave the culture a hot take about Jay-Z and Black Thought. The rapper, singer, and tech developer said that The Roots' frontman is "a trillion times better" than Hov, and it seems like Joey Crack and The LOX's lyrical assassin disagree.

Jada dismissed will.i.am's Black Thought and Jay-Z take as "just how he feels," although he went into further detail later on. As for the Terror Squad MC, he spoke to the pivotal cultural history, success, and acclaim of The Roots. However, he seemed to suggest that Jay holds a more "objective" historical place of being the biggest in the game.

"You're never going to hear a rapper say f***ing Coldplay is a million times better than the Black Eyed Peas. They put that out there, and that's the reason that hip-hop is hanging on a string," Jadakiss remarked concerning Jay-Z, as caught by The Art Of Dialogue on Twitter. "They're f***ing making everybody go against each other for no reason. Just for small talk and clicks and to get the most traffic to your thing. If that's how he feels, f**k it. That's how he feels. You can Google, ChatGPT, whatever the f**k you want. You're not going to find Hov or Black Thought nowhere saying, 'The Backstreet Boys are a trillion times better than *NSYNC.

Fat Joe Jadakiss Podcast

"Leave our f***ing culture alone!" he continued concerning will.i.am. "That's my opinion. You're starting off some s**t, and then he's going to go be somewhere making cars." This refers to the Black Eyed Peas members' tech endeavors, although many on social media argued he's still a part of hip-hop culture.

Also, Fat Joe and Jadakiss' discussion brought up the difference between saying you're better than everyone else and saying that another artist in your field is better than another. "The type of music you do ain't even our type of music," Jada opined.

All in all, if you think Black Thought is better than Jay-Z, that's a valid take. And so is the inverse, which is what these two peers seemed to be getting at.

