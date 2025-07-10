Jadakiss Weighs In On Drake’s New Single “What Did I Miss?”

Over the weekend, Drake dropped his new single, "What Did I Miss?" It was quick to make waves, as in it, the Toronto rapper calls out those who turned their backs on him amid his beef with Kendrick Lamar. "I'm back in your city tonight, walkin' around with my head high / I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d*ck riding gang since 'Headlines,'" he rhymes.

The song is expected to appear on Drake's upcoming album, ICEMAN. The project doesn't have an official release date yet, but according to Drizzy, it's coming "soon."

His latest release has earned mixed reactions from listeners. During a recent episode of his podcast with Fat Joe, Joe And Jada, Jadakiss shared his thoughts on it. According to him, it sounds like Drake saw the reality of his industry when he went head to head with Kendrick.

Drake "What Did I Miss?"

“He got a taste of the rap industry, man,” he explained, per Billboard. “They flip on you emphatically. … They flip. … Rappers, the game, executives, everybody you could think of, store owners. Yeah, they f*cking flip. That’s part of this. That’s the game we in.”

As for Fat Joe, he made it clear that he's a fan of the song. “I felt like the new track was really dope,” he said. “I listened to it a couple of times and you know he’s one No. 1 away from Michael Jackson’s record, and I think the soul of Michael Jackson is fighting that sh*t ’cause every time he put out one you think it’s going to take that joint, just it back down.”