BY Zachary Horvath 488 Views
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake generated a lot of discourse over this release per usual, but it wasn't enough to dethrone Alex Warren's TikTok smash hit.

The wins for Drake have been few and far between as of late. However, his latest record, "What Did I Miss?" got a lot of thumbs up from fans. The song saw its release on July 4, premiering during his YouTube livestream titled "ICEMAN EPISODE 1." It was his way of kicking off the rollout for his next studio album, ICEMAN.

On it, Drake called out all of those who have switched up on him, especially those who he's helped musically speaking. However, former friends like LeBron James were also indirect targets on the record. He does so when he raps about Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out show following their bloody back-and-forth.

"I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been dick riding gang since "Headlines," Drake spits.

These topics of betrayal and him speaking from a lone wolf's perspective are nothing new for The Boy. But fans were enamored with the track and ran up the streams on it when it made it to DSPs the next day, July 5.

It had an impressive debut with over 22 million streams in its first week, per Hypebeast, with that number sitting at 25.2 million on Spotify at the time of writing. But even with all of that traction, Drake still missed out on going number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Drake Iceman

He slotted in right behind alternative newcomer Alex Warren, who has been dominating the charts with "Ordinary." The emotionally driven song has especially been popular on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels.

It's safe to say that Drake is a little frustrated with the debut, despite the success of "What Did I Miss?" and it being his 81st top 10 debut. Per NFR Podcast, the Canadian rapper posted this message on a recent Instagram Story. "Suppressor on the 1 spot [rolling on the floor laughing emoji]. I'm taking that soon don't worry one song or another. Rule changes and all."

He does seem to be joking a bit given the use of emoji, but we wholeheartedly believe that Drake means every word here, too. With the hype being strong for "What Did I Miss?" and ICEMAN, we could definitely picture his loyal fan base rallying to get him to the mountaintop in the coming weeks.

But it won't be easy though, as Alex Warren has had a firm grip on the throne for six consecutive weeks now.

