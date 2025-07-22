Drake's "What Did I Miss?" Falls 6 Spots On The Billboard Hot 100

BY Cole Blake 413 Views
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)
Drake dropped the song as the lead single from his highly-anticipated new album, "Iceman," which is dropping later this year.

Drake's latest single, "What Did I Miss?," has fallen six spots with the latest update to the Billboard Hot 100 chart. While it landed at number two, last week, this time around it's all the way down at number eight. Above it are Alex Warren's "Ordinary," Justin Bieber's "Daisies," Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae's "What I Want," and more. The only songs in the top 10 that it still beat out are Teddy Swims' "Lose Control" and Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' "Die With a Smile."

The Toronto rapper originally released "What Did I Miss?"as the lead single from his upcoming ninth studio album, Iceman, on July 5. On the track, he reflects on his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar, seemingly referencing his past friendships with NBA stars DeMar DeRozan and LeBron James. "I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been dick riding gang since 'Headlines,'" he raps.

Drake's "Iceman" Album

As for Iceman, Drake has been hinting at the project for months. During his latest concert in Birmingham, England, he teased having plenty in store for the album while on stage. "You know I'm working on my album, Iceman. We got a lot to talk about, so I'm looking forward to it," Drake told the crowd, as caught by Complex.

Drake still hasn't announced an official release date for the project, but has confirmed that it's "coming soon" and noted it'll drop before the end of 2025. The project will mark his first full-length solo release since 2023's For All the Dogs. Earlier this year, he teamed up with PartyNextDoor for the collaborative album, Some Sexy Songs 4 U.

In other news, Drake is still wrapped up in his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group. He's suing the company while alleging they deliberately promoted Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track with the intent to tarnish his reputation. The song contains the lyrics: "Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles" as well as "Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minor."

