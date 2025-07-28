Drake & Central Cee's "Which One" Heads For High-Ranking Debut On The Billboard Hot 100

BY Cole Blake 701 Views
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake and Central Cee perform during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage for ABA)
Drake and Central Cee ended up performing the song together at a concert in Manchester over the weekend.

Drake's new single, "Which One," featuring Central Cee is shaping up to debut at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, according to a new report from Talk of the Charts. The Toronto rapper dropped the new song, last week, as his second single from his upcoming album, Iceman. He premiered it during the second episode of a livestream series he's hosting in promotion of the highly anticipated project.

Landing at No. 7 on the chart would make "Which One" Drake's 84th career top ten hit, extending his record for the most ever. He's miles ahead of the competition when it comes to hip-hop, especially, as the top five all-time is rounded out by Lil Wayne with 27, Nicki Minaj with 24, Eminem with 24, and Kendrick Lamar with 23. Regardless of genre, Taylor Swift is second with 59, then Madonna with 38, The Beatles with 35, and Rihanna with 32, according to Billboard.

Drake "Iceman" Album

While Drake's "Which One" is looking to land inside the top 10, his previous Iceman single, "What Did I Miss?," is heading to fall outside. He dropped that track back on July 5. In the song, he references his past friendships with DeMar DeRozan and LeBron James. "I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been dick riding gang since 'Headlines,'" he raps. He had a falling out with both NBA stars after they attended Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" concert.

Following the release of "Which One," Drake and Central Cee performed the song for the first time live at a concert in Manchester over the weekend. Drake has been in England since his historic performance at Wireless Festival earlier this month. He performed three straight headlining sets at the event.

Drake has still not confirmed a release date for Iceman, although he's hinted that it's "coming soon." It will mark his first solo album since his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar in 2024.

