Drake has officially canceled the tour dates in Australia and New Zealand that he originally postponed back in February. At the time, he referenced having a "scheduling conflict" and promised to return to make good on the performances at some point in the future. His representatives wrote that he was “actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows." Five months later, he's now offering full refunds.

In a new statement from Live Nation Australia, the company promised that the Toronto rapper will eventually return to perform for his fans, although it's unclear when that will happen. “Despite extensive efforts to find a solution, rescheduling within the necessary timeframe was not possible,” the statement reads, as caught by Billboard. “Drake remains committed to returning and performing these shows when his schedule permits.” Fans can get further information about refunds through email.

Drake is currently performing in the United Kingdom after headlining three straight nights at London's Wireless Festival, earlier this month. Last weekend, he brought out Central Cee for their first live performance of the new song, "Which One."

Drake's "Iceman" Album

Drake premiered "Which One" during an episode of a livestream series he's been hosting in promotion of the highly anticipated new project, Iceman. The song is heading for a top 10 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, according to a new report from Talk of the Charts. If the projection holds true, it'll mark Drake's 84th career top ten hit, extending his record for the most ever.